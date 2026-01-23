Kim Baker announces launch of WTF—What the Feedback®

From “WTF?” to “WOW.” This is what productive feedback looks like.

ELLISVILLE, MO, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ST. LOUIS, MO — Kim Baker, Founder and Owner of Vivid Performance Group announces the launch of WTF—What the Feedback® a breakthrough training program that transforms how people give and receive feedback. Built on years of research and real-world insights, the program takes participants from “WTF?” moments to “WOW” results—where feedback becomes a powerful driver of trust, growth, and performance.

At its core, WTF—What the Feedback® helps people communicate with clarity, confidence, and trust—so feedback conversations actually move work and relationships forward.

“Too often, good intentions miss the mark,” says Baker. “Productive feedback doesn’t happen by accident. WTF-What the feedback was built to help individuals and teams build the skillpower and willpower—what we call SKWILL-POWER™—to handle feedback with confidence, not hesitation.”

Baker continued, “Unlike theory-heavy or one-size-fits-all training, WTF—What the Feedback® delivers a hands-on, experiential learning experience designed for real work situations. The program uncovers the myths, fears, and missteps that surround feedback and provides participants with the tools to both give and receive it productively and non-defensively.”

About Vivid Performance Group

Vivid Performance Group helps organizations build cultures of trust, collaboration, and high performance through transformative training, coaching and facilitation solutions. Founded by Kim Baker, the firm specializes in practical tools and frameworks that equip leaders and teams to thrive in today’s fast-changing workplace.

For more information or to enroll, visit www.wtf-whatthefeedback.com

