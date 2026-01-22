Cloyd Smith Joins Operation CEO

FL, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cloyd Smith, founder of Cloyd Smith Law Firm and former Army Airborne Ranger, is set to appear on Operation CEO, where he shares how military leadership principles and an indomitable spirit drive success in civilian business.Operation CEO is a cinematic docu-series that honors the entrepreneurs, leaders, and innovators who once served their country and are now building businesses with purpose. Hosted by Rudy Mawer, the show spotlights the next chapter of America’s heroes by showcasing their resilience, discipline, and mission-driven approach to entrepreneurship. Each episode follows a veteran’s journey from service to success, revealing how the warrior mindset evolves into world-class leadership in business. You can find out more about the show by visiting their website.In his episode, Smith explores how resilience forged through hardship and military service became the foundation for building a purpose-driven legal practice. He breaks down why maintaining an “indomitable spirit” during life’s lowest moments—and truly knowing and caring about clients—creates trust, accountability, and lasting impact.“Your character is defined at your low points, not your high points – that’s when you forge who you really are,” said Smith.Cloyd’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network, streaming on popular platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://cast.operationceotv.com/cloyd-smith

