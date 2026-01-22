Demand for Peripherally Inserted Central Catheter in South Korea: Market Valuation, ROI Potential & Long-Term 2026–2036

Demand for Peripherally Inserted Central Catheter in South Korea

MD, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Future Market Insights (FMI), a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, today released its latest report on the South Korea Peripherally Inserted Central Catheter (PICC) market. The comprehensive study projects the market to grow from USD 31.9 million in 2026 to USD 41.1 million by 2036, achieving a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.6%. This growth reflects a clinical shift toward long-term venous access solutions that prioritize patient safety, procedural efficiency, and infection control in South Korea's evolving healthcare landscape.

The report examines how rising oncological cases, an aging population, and advancements in catheter technologies are driving demand for PICCs, which enable reliable delivery of chemotherapy, parenteral nutrition, and long-term medications while minimizing needle sticks and discomfort. Conducted through rigorous analysis of data from sources including the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety, Health Insurance Review and Assessment Service, and Statistics Korea, the study provides stakeholders with actionable insights into market dynamics from 2026 to 2036.

South Korea PICC Market Growth Projections and Economic Context

South Korea's healthcare sector is witnessing steady advancements in vascular access devices, with the PICC market poised for consistent expansion amid broader economic and demographic trends. The projected CAGR of 2.6% underscores resilience in hospital inventories and outpatient care, even as the nation addresses challenges like an aging society and increasing chronic disease prevalence.

Key economic indicators supporting this growth include government subsidies for rural healthcare modernization and investments in medical tourism. For instance, regions like Jeju are expected to see a higher CAGR of 3.1% due to upgraded facilities catering to retirees and international patients. This regional variation highlights how localized healthcare needs—such as trauma care in South Gyeongsang (2.7% CAGR) and chronic disease management in South Jeolla (2.4% CAGR)—are influencing overall market trajectories.

Key Segments in the South Korea Peripherally Inserted Central Catheter Market

The report segments the South Korea PICC market across multiple categories to offer granular insights for decision-makers.

By Product Type

Conventional PICCs hold the largest share at 43.0%, valued for their cost-effectiveness in applications like basic antibiotic therapy and hydration. Power-injected PICCs are gaining traction for high-pressure contrast media delivery during diagnostic imaging, while neonatal PICCs address specialized needs in pediatric care for fragile vascular systems.

By End-User

Hospitals lead with a 37.0% share, serving as primary sites for sterile insertions supported by imaging technologies. Cancer research institutes account for 21.0%, focusing on drug delivery in clinical trials, while long-term care centers hold 16.0%, driven by geriatric demands for hydration and nutrition. Additional segments include independent infusion centers and ambulatory surgical centers, reflecting a shift toward outpatient models.

By Region

Growth is uneven across provinces, with Jeju emerging as a hotspot due to medical tourism and elderly care initiatives. South Gyeongsang benefits from industrial health programs and cancer centers in urban areas like Busan, while North Jeolla (2.1% CAGR) emphasizes community-based management of conditions like diabetes and kidney disease.

Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities Shaping the South Korea PICC Market

Several factors are propelling the South Korea peripherally inserted central catheter market forward. Primary drivers include the increasing sophistication of home healthcare and outpatient infusion therapy, which favor durable, user-friendly devices. The rise in oncological conditions necessitates reliable chemotherapy delivery, while South Korea's rapidly aging population—projected to intensify chronic diseases—heightens demand for long-term IV solutions.

Technological advancements play a pivotal role, with innovations in power-injectable polyurethane materials and ultrasound-guided insertions standardizing procedures. Emphasis on infection prevention through antimicrobial-impregnated catheters and securement devices further supports market expansion, aligning with national priorities to reduce hospital-acquired infections.

Competitive Landscape in South Korea's Peripherally Inserted Central Catheter Industry

The market features a competitive ecosystem with established players focusing on innovation and comprehensive solutions. Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD) leads with a 28.0% share, offering integrated vascular access systems including ultrasound, tip navigation, and dressing kits. Other key companies include Cardinal Health Inc., AngioDynamics, Inc. (specializing in power-injectable "Smart Port" devices), Teleflex Incorporated (with chlorhexidine-coated Arrow® catheters for infection reduction), and Vygon Group (strong in neonatal segments).

Additional participants such as B. Braun Melsungen AG, Cook Medical, Medtronic, Boston Scientific Corporation, and Argon Medical Devices are advancing through strategies like antimicrobial material development and real-time navigation systems. Recent developments include integrated ECG-positioning tech and antithrombogenic coatings, emphasizing end-to-end patient care.

Industry Trends and Future Outlook for South Korea PICC Market

Emerging trends in the South Korea peripherally inserted central catheter market include dual-functional devices for therapy and imaging, adoption of magnetic tracking for tip placement, and integration into cancer care pathways. A conservative approach to vein preservation favors smaller-gauge catheters, particularly for "difficult intravenous access" patients via ultrasound guidance.

Looking ahead, the market's trajectory through 2036 will be shaped by regulatory support from bodies like the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety and demographic shifts documented in Statistics Korea reports. FMI's analysis highlights the importance of data-backed strategies for navigating these dynamics, ensuring sustained growth in a sector critical to patient outcomes.

