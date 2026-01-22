Civil Rights Attorney Yaida Ford Announces Candidacy for Mayor of Washington, D.C.

D.C. Mayoral Candidate Yaida Oni Ford

Ford enters race with a service-rooted agenda focused on accountability, equity, and a new direction for the District

I’m running for mayor because it’s about time our city worked for everyone—not just the well-connected.” — Yaida Ford

WASHINGTON, D.C., DC, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Civil rights attorney, community advocate, urban farmer Yaida O. Ford announced her candidacy for Mayor of Washington, D.C., launching a citywide campaign rooted in service, accountability, and the belief that it is about time for a new direction in the nation’s capital.Ford enters the race with a record of standing alongside Washingtonians who too often feel overlooked by City Hall—seniors, working families, educators, and residents navigating systems that have failed to deliver equitable outcomes.“Washington, D.C. deserves leadership that is principled, prepared, and deeply rooted in service to all of its residents,” Ford said. “I’m running for mayor because it’s about time our city worked for everyone—not just the well-connected.”🎥 [ Watch Campaign Launch Video Here Ford’s campaign is focused on building a safe, thriving, and self-determined D.C., and she has outlined clear actions she would pursue within her first 180 days in office, including:- Re-establishing Marion Barry’s Summer Youth Employment Program, expanding paid work opportunities for young people and reconnecting youth employment to long-term career pathways.- Launching a DCPS-to-Government Pipeline Pilot, in partnership with select universities, to create clear pathways for D.C. students to enter public service and government careers.- Establishing an Exploratory Committee to End Mayoral Control of Schools, empowering families, educators, and elected school boards with real authority and accountability.- Creating a Rental Housing Policy Roundtable, bringing tenants, landlords, advocates, and policymakers together to balance equities, reduce conflict, and stabilize the housing market.Ford is the daughter of Earl and Linda Ford, whose lives shaped her commitment to public service. Her father was among the first Black men hired as a soil scientist by the U.S. Department of Agriculture in the early 1970s, and her mother spent 16 years as a preschool teacher in the Head Start program. Both worked the cotton fields of Louisiana to pay their way through college.A recognized leader in civil rights law, Ford began her legal career clerking for Judge Harold L. Cushenberry of the D.C. Superior Court before serving at the Legal Aid Society of D.C., where she represented disabled workers seeking earned benefits. She later served as legislative counsel to former Ward 1 Councilmember Jim Graham and entered private practice focused on civil rights litigation, holding powerful institutions accountable on behalf of District residents.“This campaign is about accountability, progress, and leadership that delivers real results,” Ford said. “It’s about time for a city government that works for the people it serves.”More information about Yaida Ford’s campaign , platform, and opportunities to get involved can be found at www.Yaida4DC.com

Yaida Ford Campaign Launch Video

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.