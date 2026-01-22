The Law Office of Andrew S. Maze Enhances Support for Auto Accident Victims in Middlesex County

The Law Office of Andrew S. Maze in Woodbridge, NJ, offers trusted legal support to injured drivers, passengers, and pedestrians across Middlesex County.

WOODBRIDGE, NJ, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As automobile accident lawyers in Middlesex County, NJ The Law Office of Andrew S. Maze provides trusted guidance to help injured residents across the county and New Jersey. From its Woodbridge office, the firm supports drivers, passengers, pedestrians, and cyclists after serious crashes.Auto accidents can bring sudden medical costs, missed work, and lasting pain. Attorney Andrew S. Maze and his team handle car, truck, motorcycle, bus, train, bicycle, pedestrian, and drunk-driving accident claims. The process starts with a free consultation and swift investigation, followed by evidence collection, damage evaluation, and a tailored legal strategy focused on recovering compensation for medical bills, lost wages, and pain and suffering.With more than 25 years of litigation experience, Andrew is known for careful preparation, responsive communication, and trial-ready advocacy. Clients receive clear direction, help navigating insurance negotiations, and representation in court when a fair settlement is not offered. The firm also explains key deadlines, including New Jersey’s two-year statute of limitations for most injury lawsuits.For more information about The Law Office of Andrew S. Maze, please call us at +1 732-750-5000.About The Law Office of Andrew S. Maze: A central New Jersey law firm providing skilled representation in DUI defense, criminal matters, municipal court offenses, and personal injury cases. Guided by Andrew S. Maze, Esq., the firm is widely respected for honest counsel, detailed preparation, and a client-centered approach.Address: 313 Amboy AvenueCity: WoodbridgeState: New JerseyZip Code: 07095

