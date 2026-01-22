With Clarity Announces Valentine’s Day Sale: Up to 25% Off Engagement Rings & Fine Jewelry, Plus Complimentary Gifts

With Clarity Announces Valentine’s Day Sale: Up to 25% Off Engagement Rings and Fine Jewelry, Plus Complimentary Diamond Gifts

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With Clarity, the New York–based engagement ring and fine jewelry brand known for its precision craftsmanship and thoughtful design, announces its Valentine’s Day Sale, offering customers a limited-time opportunity to celebrate love with added brilliance.

Customers can enjoy up to 25% off engagement rings and fine jewelry—including wedding bands, earrings, necklaces, and bracelets. To make the celebration even sweeter, every qualifying purchase during the promotional period comes with a complimentary lab-grown diamond gift.

Timed for the Valentine’s Day gifting season, the promotion underscores With Clarity’s approach to modern engagement rings and fine jewelry—balancing elevated design, transparent pricing, and ethical sourcing—while offering customers added value during one of the most significant gifting moments of the year.

Engagement Rings at the Heart of the Celebration

At the center of the Valentine’s Day Sale is a curated selection of engagement rings, designed for those planning proposals during the season of love. Available in a range of classic and contemporary styles, the assortment includes popular styles like solitaire as well as designs accented with halos and pavé detailing. Customers can also enjoy special savings when creating their own engagement rings, offering a personalized way to celebrate meaningful proposals and lasting commitments.

Fine Jewelry Designed for Gifting

Beyond engagement rings, the sale includes a wide range of fine diamond jewelry curated for Valentine’s Day gifting. Customers can shop diamond earrings ranging from stud, hoop, and drop styles designed for everyday wear and special occasions. The promotion also includes diamond necklaces and pendants in solitaire, layered, and statement designs.

Diamond bracelets are also part of the promotion, ranging from classic tennis styles known for their timeless appeal to contemporary link designs suited for meaningful Valentine’s Day gifting. Men’s and women’s wedding bands are included as well, enabling customers to shop a selection of rings with various styles, finishes and diamond accents. Designed to commemorate enduring commitments and shared milestones, these pieces offer lasting significance beyond the season.

Complimentary diamond gifts with qualifying purchases

In addition to the category-wide discount, those who make qualifying purchases during the promotional period will receive premium lab-grown diamond jewelry as a complimentary gift, adding even more value to their Valentine's Day shopping. Each complimentary piece features high-quality lab-grown diamonds selected for their clarity and brilliance, reflecting the same standards found across With Clarity’s collections. Full details, including eligibility, availability, and current gift offerings, are outlined in the website’s Terms & Conditions.

Valentine’s Day Gifting Made Effortless

With Valentine’s Day approaching, the sale is designed to simplify the gifting experience by offering a wide assortment of engagement rings and diamond jewelry styles—from bold to minimalist—intended to meet a range of gifting needs throughout the season.

Each design within the eligible assortment is crafted with attention to detail and longevity, making the jewelry suitable for both everyday wear and special occasions. This thoughtful approach ensures every gift feels personal, intentional and meaningful.

Why Choose With Clarity for Valentine’s Day

With Clarity is committed to transparency, ethical sourcing, and responsible craftsmanship across all of its diamond jewelry, including the pieces featured as complimentary gifts. The brand's lab-grown diamonds offer an environmentally conscious alternative to mined stones while maintaining identical physical and optical properties.

Customers also have access to personalized guidance from With Clarity’s team, offering guidance on sizing, styling, and diamond selection to ensure confident purchasing decisions during the sale.

Shop the Valentine’s Day Sale

Whether you’re celebrating a proposal or a romantic milestone, choosing a thoughtful Valentine’s Day gift, or investing in a piece to treasure beyond the season, this sale offers a timely opportunity to shop elevated designs with added savings. Availability is limited, and some styles may sell out before the promotion ends. Explore the full assortment at withclarity.com to shop before the sale ends.

About With Clarity

Founded in New York, With Clarity is an engagement ring and fine jewelry brand dedicated to creating thoughtfully designed diamond jewelry with a focus on quality, transparency, and responsible sourcing. The brand offers a curated selection of diamond earrings, necklaces, bracelets, and bands designed to mark life’s most precious moments with intention and care.



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.