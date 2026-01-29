Leading Junk Vehicle Buyers in Nassau County Expand Services

Gershow Recycling Corporation, a trusted New York recycler, is expanding its Nassau County presence as a reliable buyer of junk vehicles.

NEW HYDE PARK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gershow Recycling Corporation , a trusted name in New York’s recycling industry, continues to strengthen its presence in Nassau County as one of the region’s most dependable junk vehicle buyers. Known for its longstanding commitment to sustainability and customer-first service, the company offers residents an efficient and reliable solution for scrapping unwanted vehicles. With decades of expertise, Gershow continues to modernize its operations to meet evolving environmental and customer needs.As one of the most established junk car recycling providers, Gershow Recycling Corporation offers competitive pricing, convenient vehicle removal, and a seamless selling experience for customers throughout Nassau County. The company accepts a wide variety of vehicles—damaged, inoperable, or beyond repair—making the disposal process fast, transparent, and hassle-free. Their dedication to eco-friendly recycling practices and modern equipment ensures that each vehicle is processed responsibly and in compliance with environmental guidelines.Gershow Recycling Corporation continues to set the benchmark for professionalism, industry expertise, and customer satisfaction in Nassau County. Their streamlined process, dependable team, and commitment to community sustainability make them a preferred choice among junk vehicle buyers in Nassau County . By offering fair rates, prompt service, and environmentally responsible recycling, they remain a leading destination for residents looking to recycle unwanted vehicles safely and efficiently.For more information or to learn more about this scrap metal dealer, please contact their leasing office at (516) 746-1081.About Gershow Recycling Corporation: Gershow Recycling Corporation is a leading New York-based scrap metal dealer specializing in vehicle recycling, metal recovery, and environmentally responsible processing. With decades of industry leadership, the company serves communities with integrity, innovation, and sustainable recycling solutions.Address: 24 Denton Ave #4052City: New Hyde ParkState: NYZip code: 11040

