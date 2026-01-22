Discover the Italian Style Aperitivo Being Crafted in the Heart of Kentucky's Bourbon Country by Prova Spirits

Prova's Aperitivo Rosso

LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Prova Spirits , the only nano distillery in Louisville, is proud to launch Aperitivo Rosso , a vermouth-style aperitivo crafted in the heart of a city most renowned for bourbon making! The bright red, dry, and complex drink is a celebration of Italian tradition and is the flagship drink for the family-run company.While Kentucky might be more synonymous with oak barrels and amber-hued bourbon, Louisville’s Prova Spirits is going against the grain by offering a range of Italian-inspired drinks, led by its signature Aperitivo Rosso. The drink begins as a dry white wine that is carefully macerated with a proprietary blend of botanicals and tart Michigan cherries, which lend the spirit its vivid crimson color and layered flavor profile. The resulting drink is a delicious and balanced aperitivo that is perfect for use in cocktails or on its own over ice.For founder Giuseppe Paoulos, Aperitivo Rosso is a deeply personal creation. It was the first beverage he designed and perfected while building the concept that would become Prova Spirits, a cocktail driven nano distillery. Drawing inspiration from his Italian heritage and memories of his Nonna’s kitchen, the resulting blend of tradition and experimentation now defines Prova’s mission of creating spirits that not only connect past and future but are designed to be shared and enjoyed together.Giuseppe Paoulos added, “Although we are in the heart of bourbon country, at Prova Spirits we’re on a mission to give drinkers a unique taste of Italy with our flagship vermouth-style Aperitivo Rosso. The unique blend of botanicals and tart Michigan cherries creates a truly unique flavor profile that is guaranteed to capture your attention and delight the senses!”Alongside the Aperitivo Rosso, Prova Spirits offers a wide range of spirits , including Limoncello, Castello, Gin, and Vodka. The entire collection is available to purchase now exclusively from www.provaspirits.com About Prova SpiritsProva Spirits is a cocktail-driven nano distillery in Louisville, Kentucky, founded by Giuseppe Paoulos. Created in 2024 and opened to the public in August 2025, Prova Spirits produces vermouths, amari, liqueurs, and other spirits designed to shine in cocktails, with many ingredients made and distilled in-house. Prova Spirits pairs small-scale distillation with a hospitality-first cocktail experience, offering guests a distinctive destination in the heart of America’s bourbon country.

