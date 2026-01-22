Marriage on the Brink Expands Trauma-Informed Relationship Services to Support Healing, Reconnection, and Stability

UT, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Marriage on the Brink , a relationship recovery and family systems practice serving individuals, couples, and families navigating high-conflict and emotionally complex relationships, today announced the expansion of its comprehensive therapeutic and course-based services . The organization provides specialized support in couples counseling, narcissistic abuse recovery, coercive control dynamics, betrayal trauma, co-dependency, and court-ordered family reunification.Designed for individuals and families facing relational breakdown, emotional trauma, or prolonged conflict, Marriage on the Brink blends evidence-informed therapy models with structured education to help clients move beyond crisis and toward long-term stability and healthy connection.“Our mission is to help people move from survival mode into sustainable healing and healthy relationships,” said founder and licensed therapist, Brian Lewis. “Many of our clients are navigating deeply complex dynamics — including abuse recovery, fractured parent-child relationships, and high-conflict co-parenting. We provide clinically grounded support that restores emotional safety, personal agency, and family stability.”Comprehensive Relationship & Recovery ServicesMarriage on the Brink offers a wide range of professional services tailored to individual needs, including:Couples Counseling & Relationship RepairSupport for communication breakdown, trust rebuilding, boundary setting, and conflict resolutionTrauma-informed approaches for betrayal recovery and emotional safetyGuidance for rebuilding healthy relational patterns and long-term resilienceNarcissistic Abuse & Coercive Control RecoveryEducation on recognizing manipulation, gaslighting, isolation, and psychological controlRecovery support addressing trauma symptoms, self-worth rebuilding, and personal autonomySafety-centered strategies and emotional stabilization for survivorsFamily Systems & Reunification ServicesCourt-ordered and voluntary reunification therapy for estranged parent-child relationshipsFamily systems therapy addressing entrenched conflict patterns and emotional safetyCo-parenting education and conflict reduction strategiesChild-focused therapeutic pacing guided by mental health professionals and court oversight when applicableThese services are delivered through licensed clinicians and trained professionals using family systems therapy, trauma-informed care, and structured therapeutic models designed to support measurable progress and long-term outcomes.About Marriage on the BrinkMarriage on the Brink is a relationship recovery and family systems practice dedicated to helping individuals, couples, and families navigate emotional trauma, high-conflict dynamics, and relational breakdown. Through therapy, education, and structured recovery programs, the organization supports sustainable healing, personal empowerment, and healthier family systems.For more information about services and programs, visit marriagesonthebrink.com

