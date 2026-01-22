Minister Willie Aucamp: Update on Kruger floods and recovery fund

As you are aware that I recently visited the flood-stricken Kruger National Park, I am still affected by the extent of the impact and devastation to our cherished national asset. The inclement weather has not only affected the Kruger, but has been devastating in the wider Mpumalanga and Limpopo Provinces where we have sadly witnessed loss of life, homes and other critical infrastructure. The decision to classify a National Disaster in terms of Section 23 of the Disaster Management Act of 2002 was unequivocally the right one.

In the Kruger National Park alone, the damage to critical infrastructure is so widespread that SANParks is estimating that the damage possibly runs into hundreds of millions. Despite this devastation to infrastructure and operations, the most important highlight is that no lives were lost. SANParks’ highly effective early warning systems and the swift, coordinated response of park management and emergency services, means that all guests and staff were safely evacuated.

Now, though we remain on high alert and are still closely monitoring the situation, the road to recovery is long.

What is the extent of the damage?

To paint a picture, the Kruger National Park currently sits with:

Damage to bridges and roads as well as water and electrical systems and services.

Destruction at staff villages and tourist accommodation

The suspension of tourism facilities and commercial operations.

There are 15 camps closed as we speak – with some completely inaccessible due to the destruction of roads and bridges

Continued temporary gate closures, limiting access to the Park in certain areas and both overnight and day visits.

Between 9 January 2026 and 19 January 2026, Kruger National Park recorded 24,073 guest entries, representing a 41% decline compared to the same period in the previous year.

There is no doubt that the Park faces immediate to medium term revenue loss as a result – I must also indicate that SANParks is an entity that generates close to 80% of its operating budget, therefore the destruction of its tourism flagship puts the sustainability of the entire network of parks at risk.

Those who are joining us today also have the benefit of seeing the devastation on the screens inside the room.

The incident has placed extraordinary pressure on park management and disaster response systems. Many will recall that the Park experienced flooding in 2023, which the Park was still recovering from when the most recent floods hit. The combined scale of infrastructure damage and operational disruption in the recent flooding has exceeded the park’s existing contingency and maintenance budgets. Prolonged recovery delays risk not only environmental degradation and loss of tourism revenue, but also adverse socio-economic consequences for surrounding communities and the broader conservation sector.

It is also important to note that the Kruger National Park is increasingly a ‘natural disaster nodal point’ due to the confluence of hydrological networks, tourism infrastructure density, and transboundary climatic influences.

In engaging with SANParks management and stakeholders, it became apparent to us that the Kruger National Park cannot rebuild without help. A well-coordinated, rapid response – founded on our collective responsibility and appreciation for our national asset – is imperative.

To expedite recovery and restoration efforts, substantial financial requirements is required.

The SANParks’ Kruger Recovery Fund

I am pleased to confirm the establishment of SANParks’ Kruger Recovery Fund, which I fully endorse as both a South African citizen and the Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment.

The Kruger Recovery Fund is intended to ensure the long-term sustainability of the Kruger National Park as a national heritage asset, economic driver, and symbol of South Africa’s commitment to conservation amid climate risks. It will be administered with strong fiduciary oversight and credibility to attract national and international donors. The Kruger Recovery Fund will be administered through three audit firms on SANParks’ panel, providing independent governance, assurance, transparent reporting, and donor confidence in the utilisation of funds for resilience-enhancing infrastructure reconstruction programmes at the Kruger.

Upon announcing the intention to establish the Kruger Recovery Fund, we have received an overwhelming influx of support of various kinds from different spheres of society. I am pleased to announce that everyone from pensioners and young people to local and international entities and figures, has expressed support for the Fund. One of those organisations at the forefront of that support is the Honorary Rangers, a long-term strategic and trusted partner of SANParks, who will assist with funding conducted through their normal fundraising channels under the funding campaign, “the Kruger Flood 2026 Fund”. This is an initiative that we fully welcome and support as it works towards the common goal of resource mobilisation to address the inevitable financial pressure that has arisen at the Park. The Honorary Rangers have a long-standing track record of trusted community support and in

addition to their flood-relief-fundraising efforts, they are also supporting the Kruger Recovery Fund as one of the patrons.

Another patron of the Kruger Recovery Fund is internationally acclaimed author, Mr Tony Park. I had a conversation with Mr Park on Monday, and he has committed to supporting the rebuilding efforts by supporting, not only the Kruger Recovery Fund, but also the fundraising and relief initiatives driven by the Honorary Rangers.

I am grateful to the Honorary Rangers and Mr Park for their support and enthusiasm for saving our beloved Kruger National Park. I believe that this is the beginning of history in the making.

I must emphasise that the SANParks’ Kruger Recovery Fund and Honorary Rangers’ Kruger Flood 2026 Fund are the only two legitimate funds authorised to receive donations for the recovery efforts. During crises of this nature, the risk of fraudulent fundraising schemes increases significantly. I urge the public, partners, and donors – local and international – to verify information and donate only through these sanctioned channels.

Specific details on how and where contributions can be made will be provided by both SANParks and SANParks Honorary Rangers.

Latest development from the Kruger National Park

I also wish to update the public on the latest developments within the Kruger National Park and what the current situation is on the ground:

In the Northern part (Nxanatseni Region) of the Kruger National Park, various roads are currently not accessible due to damage from flooding including S57 Shisha low-level bridge providing access to Sirheni Bush Camp; H14 Phalaborwa to Mopani; and the Tsendzeleka low-level bridge approach. The H1-4 Letaba to Mopani approach at the high-level bridge has also been washed away. Which means Tshokwane Picnic Site, Satara Rest Camp and the Northern Regions of the Park are not accessible at this stage.

While in the Southern part (Marula Region), the road closures are at the H4-1 Skukuza to Lower Sabie, as the three temporary bypasses have been washed away. S1 Skukuza to Phabeni is not accessible as the L5 drainage structure has been washed away.

The H2-2 Pretoriuskop to Afsaal (gravel road) is also not accessible due to drift structures being washed away. Final assessment of all the gravel roads will be done only once the roads become accessible, to determine their condition.

All tourism camps and related facilities in the Northern part (Nxanatseni Region) have been closed, namely Pafuri Border Camp, Punda Maria Rest Camp, Sirheni Bush Camp, Shingwedzi Rest Camp, Bateleur Bush Camp, Mopani Rest Camp, Tsendzeleka Rustic Camp, Shimuwini Bush Camp, Letaba and Olifants Rest Camps and Balule Satellite Camp, for all operations due to the flood damages.

The following tourism camps and related facilities in the Southern part (Marula Region) have been closed: Crocodile Bridge Rest Camp and Gate, Lower Sabie, Mbiyamiti, Satara Rest Camp, and Talamati Bush Camp.

The Southern and northern areas of the Park remain cut off from each other.

Malelane Gate, Numbi Gate and Paul Kruger Gate remain open with an entry quota system still in place.

A call to all South Africans and the international community

Ladies and gentlemen, as you can see the road to recovery is very long and a lot of restoration and work is ahead of us. The Kruger National Park is not just a conservation landscape – it is an economic lifeline for the region, a symbol of our national heritage, and a globally recognised conservation asset. SANParks remains committed to a resilient and adaptive management approach as we navigate these climate-related challenges.

I extend my deepest appreciation to the SANParks leadership, park staff, emergency teams, and all partners who have worked tirelessly throughout this crisis. With the collective support of our communities, corporate partners, and international friends, we will rebuild and ensure that Kruger remains a sanctuary for wildlife and people for generations to come.

I invite each and every one of us to contribute to the Kruger Recovery Fund to save our Park through the various platforms that we have established and will share on our official social media pages, in the media and through other official channels in the next couple of days. Our goal is to ensure that all of the necessary governance protocols are adhered so we can confidently assure donors that their monies will not be pillaged. As such, we ask that people prepare their donations so long.

As Kruger National Park celebrates its centenary this year, it is important to work to ensure that many generations after us will have the same pleasure and privilege to catch a pride of lions feasting on an afternoon catch at sunset, witness the sky high giraffes reaching tree heights we can only dream of, while herds of rhinos roll around in a cooling mud baths around the Park.

Thank you!

