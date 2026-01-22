Sphera Finds 'Confidence Paradox' in Latest Supply Chain Risk Report as Supplier Financial, Quality Pressures Intensify

Paul Marushka, CEO and president of Sphera

Sphera Finds a “Confidence Paradox” in Latest Supply Chain Risk Report as Supplier Financial, Sustainability and Quality Pressures Intensify

Leaders are confident in their reporting and early-warning capabilities, yet disruption and loss remain routine. Resolving that paradox means ensuring risk decisions are grounded in verifiable data.” — Paul Marushka, CEO and president of Sphera

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sphera today published its 2026 Supply Chain Risk Report , revealing a growing confidence paradox in supply chain risk management: organizations report near-universal confidence in their data, visibility and regulatory reporting—while disruption, loss and supplier-level risk continue to rise.The report draws on Sphera’s proprietary supply chain risk intelligence, alongside structured survey data from 800 Chief Procurement Officers and Chief Supply Chain Officers across the United States, United Kingdom, Germany and Canada, collected quarterly throughout 2025.Together, the findings show leaders operating under continuous board and CFO scrutiny, expressing high assurance in their risk intelligence, yet simultaneously experiencing frequent disruption and acknowledging structural weaknesses in supplier data, engagement and upstream visibility.Confidence is high. Outcomes are lagging.Across the surveys, 98–100% of respondents say they are confident in the completeness and timeliness of supplier risk data, their ability to detect supplier financial distress early, and the accuracy of sustainability and compliance reporting. Yet 73% report financial or operational losses due to supply chain disruptions in the past 12 months, with the average organization experiencing 3.48 material disruptions.“This is not a lack of intent or awareness,” the report notes. “It is a confidence paradox: high assurance in outputs such as dashboards and reports, alongside acknowledged fragility in the data foundations that feed them.”“Leaders are confident in their reporting and early-warning capabilities, yet disruption and loss remain routine,” says Paul Marushka, CEO and president of Sphera. “Resolving that paradox means shifting the focus from confidence to proof — making sure risk decisions are grounded in verifiable data and can stand up to sustained board scrutiny.”Incident data shows pressure concentrating, not easingSphera’s incident monitoring data reinforces that the external risk environment is not stabilizing evenly:Supplier viability risk remains the largest category by volume for the third consecutive year and continues to rise, increasing by approximately 10.3% in 2025 versus 2024, following 5.8% growth the year before. A sharp Q3 2025 spike of ~20% year-on-year highlights accelerating late-year financial stress among suppliers.Delivery risk has eased since 2023 and stabilized in 2025, but remains operationally volatile quarter to quarter.Image & Compliance (Sustainability and Regulatory) risk is increasing, with a pronounced Q3 2025 surge of ~28%, aligning with reporting and regulatory cycles.Quality & Performance risk, while smaller in absolute volume, is the fastest-growing category, rising by nearly 60% year-on-year in 2025, with increases across every quarter.These patterns suggest risk is becoming more concentrated and interconnected, clustering around financially strained suppliers where quality failures and sustainability and regulatory issues increasingly emerge together.Governance scrutiny exposes the paradoxThe surveys show that supply chain risk decisions are now routinely challenged at the highest levels:48.5% of organizations say supplier or supply chain risk decisions are challenged weekly or monthly by boards, CFOs or senior executives.A further 46.5% report challenges quarterly.Under this cadence, confidence alone is no longer sufficient. Decisions must be defensible, traceable and evidence-based—with a clear chain from signal to action.Why resilience gains have plateauedMost organizations report having already implemented traditional resilience measures, including supplier diversification, near-shoring, inventory buffers, expanded monitoring tools and widespread AI adoption. Yet disruption persists because foundational constraints remain unresolved: limited supplier cooperation; inconsistent Tier-2+ data quality; fragmented systems; and slow pre-decision risk assessment cycles.The 2026 implicationThe report concludes that the defining challenge for 2026 is not adding more tools, but resolving the confidence paradox by strengthening foundations: verifiable N-tier visibility; scalable supplier engagement; validated data integrity and decision-ready evidence that stands up under board scrutiny. 