LEDEX Forum Opens Call for Speakers and Announces International Conference on AI and Automation in the Algarve

International conference bringing business leaders together to explore practical AI and automation use cases, real decisions, and measurable impact in SMBs.

OLHãO, FARO, PORTUGAL, January 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- LEDEX Forum has announced the opening of its Call for Speakers for the 2026 edition, taking place on April 23 at the Real Marina Hotel & Spa in the Algarve. The forum brings together business leaders from various countries to discuss, in a practical and direct manner, how artificial intelligence and automation are being applied today in real business contexts.At a time when AI dominates public debate, LEDEX Forum emerges with a clear positioning: to reduce the noise and bring clarity to those who need to make concrete decisions. The event is designed for CEOs, founders, directors, and managers of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMBs) seeking to understand where these technologies truly generate value, and where it does not yet make sense to apply them.An International Forum, Curated and Focused on ExecutionLEDEX Forum is an international conference featuring speakers from different European markets, focused on real cases, practical learnings, and strategic decisions. The agenda includes sessions addressing concrete business questions, from AI-powered search and online visibility to automation, tool selection, and strategic decision-making, always grounded in real cases and measurable results.The organization will soon announce the first confirmed speakers, reinforcing the international character and rigorous content curation of the event.Open Call for SpeakersThe Open Call is open to professionals leading or directly participating in AI and automation projects applied to business, not in theory, but in practice. The curation privileges real experiences, difficult decisions, mistakes made, and lessons learned. Slots are limited, and selection will be based on the relevance of the case for SMBs, the clarity of the approach, and alignment with the forum’s audience.Relevance in the Portuguese ContextLEDEX Forum takes place at a time when Portugal is reinforcing its commitment to digitalization, innovation, and the adoption of emerging technologies through local, regional, and national public programs and funds. Despite this favorable context, many leaders face the same question: what is actually worth implementing right now?The forum positions itself exactly at this juncture: helping decision-makers transform intention into informed execution, bridging the gap between strategy, context, and operational reality.Press AccreditationLEDEX Forum offers a limited number of half-day press passes for journalists and media outlets specializing in business, technology, and innovation.Interested parties should contact the organization, indicating: media outlet, reach or active audience and proposed type of coverage (article, interview, report, podcast, etc.)Key Information about LEDEX ForumEvent: LEDEX ForumDate: April 23, 2026Location: Olhão, Algarve – Real Marina Hotel & SpaTarget Audience: Business leaders, C-level executives, founders, directors, and managers from SMBsFormat: International conference, curated, focused on real cases and practical application, with dedicated spaces for thoughtful discussion and shared learning between business leaders.Website: ledexforum.comLEDEX Forum is an independent international conference organized by LEDEX Events . The agenda is private and curated with an exclusive focus on practical value for business leaders. The list of speakers will be announced progressively on the official website.

