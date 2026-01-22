40% of Employers Have Yet to Pay Contributions — FSS Urges Prompt Use of “Business & Associations Platform” or “Macao One Account”

MACAU, January 22 - As of 21 January, approximately 9,800 employers have not yet paid the obligatory system contributions for the fourth quarter of 2025 under the Social Security System, representing about 40% of all employers required to contribute. The Social Security Fund advises employers and residents to make payments within this month using the “Business & Associations Platform” or “Macao One Account” to avoid overdue payments and queuing.

Employers whose employees’ employment status has remained unchanged during the quarter and who have already completed the employment status declaration within the deadline through “Business & Associations Platform” or the Social Security Fund Electronic Filing System may settle the obligatory system contributions and the employment fee for non-resident workers within this month via the “Business & Associations Platform” or “Macao One Account”. In addition, if payment is made electronically through designated banks, employers may check the Payment Advice Number and payable amount on the Social Security Fund’s online platform (http://eservice.fss.gov.mo/Employer/cpa/Index?culture=en) before proceeding with payment.

Arbitrary system beneficiaries may also make payments through the "Macao One Account", designated banks’ electronic channels and counters, JETCO network ATMs, and self-service machines.

Under the law, employers who fail to make payments on time must pay late interest and fines. Failure to pay the required employment fee for non-resident workers on time may not only result in fines but may also constitute grounds for revocation of the employment permit. For arbitrary system beneficiaries, overdue contributions cannot be made up unless payment is made within two months after the statutory deadline, together with late interest.

The Social Security Fund encourages the prompt use of convenient electronic payment methods. For individuals who need to visit a service point in person, it is recommended to make use of the appointment system and queue ticketing service to reduce waiting times. For further information, please visit the Social Security Fund website at www.fss.gov.mo or call 2853 2850 during office hours.