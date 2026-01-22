UM and Macao Union Medical Center hold Joint Symposium

MACAU, January 22 - The Faculty of Health Sciences (FHS) of the University of Macau (UM) and the Islands Healthcare Complex – Macao Medical Center of Peking Union Medical College Hospital (Macao Union Medical Center) co-organised the Second Joint Symposium, which attracted more than 100 experts and scholars from medical institutions in Macao. During the event, both parties reached a consensus on several future collaborative initiatives, including promoting the sharing of research and clinical data, expanding exchange mechanisms for students and clinical staff, and strengthening systematic cooperation in precision medicine as well as the diagnosis and treatment of major diseases.

In his speech at the opening ceremony, Liu Zhengyin, director of the Macao Union Medical Center, said that this year’s symposium once again brought together Macao’s clinical and research professionals, fostering innovation and enhancing exchange and cooperation. He emphasised that cooperation between UM and the centre has entered a phase of normalised development. Built on mutual visits and mutual trust, the partnership integrates the strengths and resources of both institutions in scientific research, thereby enhancing the standard of medical education in Macao and supporting the cultivation of medical professionals with international perspectives and strong professional competencies.

In his speech, Ge Wei, vice rector of UM, said that the partnership has made substantial progress in clinical research, talent cultivation, and the sharing of research platforms, with the cooperation model becoming increasingly mature. He highlighted that UM’s plan to establish a Faculty of Medicine in its new campus in the Cooperation Zone in Hengqin is of significant strategic importance, and that the Macao Union Medical Center will serve as a core partner in UM’s clinical teaching and research collaboration. Ge expressed hope that both parties would continue to work closely together to build a medical education and research hub of international standing.

Building on the success of the first Joint Symposium, this year’s event featured an expanded programme, broader thematic coverage, and more in-depth academic exchange. Under the theme ‘Bidirectional Research-to-Clinical Translation’, the symposium included 20 specialised presentations that explored the latest advances in major diseases and medical technologies. Topics covered included immunocellular engineering, innovations in biomaterials, preclinical studies of traditional Chinese medicine compounds, mechanisms of Sjögren’s syndrome and neurodegenerative diseases, multi-omics applications in Alzheimer’s disease and cancer research, the gut microbiome and pancreatic diseases, paediatric immune diseases, and the application of deep learning in tumour gene dependency analysis. Speakers from diverse research fields shared significant experimental and clinical findings and discussed emerging directions in medical technology through interdisciplinary research that integrates medicine and engineering, as well as gene technology, proteomics and medical imaging. Participants also engaged in in-depth discussions on how innovative research can more effectively address clinical needs, exchanging insights into research-to-clinical integration.

At the closing ceremony, Chuxia Deng, dean of UM FHS, emphasised the importance of dialogue and constructive ‘collisions’ between medical professionals and scientists. He noted that medical professionals identify challenges in clinical practice, while scientists explore solutions through research. This complementary and mutually reinforcing approach, he said, is vital for advancing medical progress, establishing a new framework for cross-sector collaboration, and injecting new vitality into Macao’s biomedical research ecosystem.

The Joint Symposium not only deepened cross-sector collaboration between UM and the Macao Union Medical Center, but also created new opportunities to accelerate the translation of research outcomes into clinical practice, enhance medical technologies, and further strengthen Macao’s medical research ecosystem.