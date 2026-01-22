MAVRIX Launches Today on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S

Gameplay screenshot of MAVRIX showcasing the newly-added trick feature

The critically acclaimed mountain biking game by Red Bull athlete Matt Jones launches today on PlayStation 5 (Early Access) and Xbox Series X|S (Game Preview)

Bringing MAVRIX to console is a huge moment for us. We’ve worked hard to make sure the riding feels right – that sense of flow, freedom, and control that defines mountain biking.” — Matt Jones

LEAMINGTON SPA, UNITED KINGDOM, January 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- MAVRIX, the critically acclaimed open-world mountain biking game created by professional rider and Red Bull athlete Matt Jones and developed by Third Kind Games, launches today on PlayStation 5 (Early Access) and Xbox Series X|S (Game Preview) at 3:00pm GMT.Available digitally via the PlayStation Store and Xbox Store, the console launch marks the most significant milestone for MAVRIX to date. This eagerly anticipated console launch will bring the full MAVRIX experience, including major new gameplay features and technical improvements, to console players for the first time.Following its successful debut on PC, MAVRIX now expands its growing global community to PlayStation and Xbox. Players can explore an expansive 100km² open world built around downhill racing, freeride exploration, competitive events, and creative trick-based riding.The console launch coincides with a substantial content update introducing Slopestyle Mode. Slopestyle is a specific discipline within mountain biking, which focuses on big air, technical tricks and style, which is reflected in the game as the competition shifts to focus on style, trick selection, and flow. The update also adds brand new tricks, new trails, expanded freeride areas, and enhanced progression systems, alongside deeply technical improvements to bike physics, animations, and overall handling.MAVRIX will be available digitally for £30 GBP, with full language support in English, Chinese, French, Italian, German, and Spanish. Both console versions include all content previously released on PC, including the MAVRIX Cup, which is the game’s limited-time competitive event series, as well as new launch content debuting today.Designed and developed by professional riders, MAVRIX places authenticity at its core. Every aspect of the riding experience, from suspension behaviour and braking control to trick execution, has been shaped by athletes who live and breathe the sport at the highest level. The game also features real-world brands and a career-style progression system that mirrors the journey of a professional mountain biker. In this update, for the very first time players can grind the Red Bull sponsor track and experience what it’s like to be a Red Bull sponsored athlete, with unique rewards waiting at the top tier.“Bringing MAVRIX to console is a huge moment for us,” said Matt Jones, professional mountain biker, Red Bull athlete, and creator of MAVRIX. “We’ve worked hard to make sure the riding feels right – that sense of flow, freedom, and control that defines mountain biking. Opening that up to PlayStation and Xbox players is incredibly exciting and a huge moment for our community who have been asking for console support from day one.”Players joining on console will play an active role in shaping the future of MAVRIX. Feedback gathered during Early Access and Game Preview continues to guide development, with regular updates planned as the game evolves alongside its community.MAVRIX is available now on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store.About MAVRIXMavrix is the ultimate open-world extreme sports mountain biking game, created by Red Bull Professional Athlete Matt Jones. The game launched into Early Access on Steam in July 2025 and is making its console debut in January 2026. Mavrix was created from the ground upwards by Matt Jones in partnership with the seasoned development team at Third Kind Games.About Matt JonesMatt is renowned on the world stage of mountain biking having won numerous top level slopestyle MTB events as well as competing in the Red Bull Hardline series of elite downhill races. Matt became a Red Bull athlete in 2014 and continues to represent them as their UK freeride athlete. Matt is the co-founder of Helfare, a global mountain bike and lifestyle apparel brand. In 2017 he started his YouTube career which has climbed into the top 3 most followed and most influential athlete-led MTB channels. Matt has been a winner of the World Mountain Bike Awards.About Cascade InteractiveCascade publishes authentic, athlete-led, extreme sports video games. Cascade brings together the world’s best extreme sports athletes, brands, and events, with the best game development talent, to produce genre-defining experiences for a mass market community of players.About Third Kind GamesThird Kind Games – a Virtuos Studio – is a world-class co-development games studio in the heart of the UK that works with some of the biggest names in the industry. The studio has experience with huge titles, including Forza Horizon 4, Sea of Thieves and Hearthstone. Third Kind Games was founded in 2016 by a team of nine former Activision veterans and became a Virtuos Studio in 2024. Today, there are over 100 developers working at Third Kind.For media inquiries, please contact:

Mavrix by Matt Jones - Launch Trailer

