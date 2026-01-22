Premier Mandla Ndlovu on emergency EXCO meeting following provincial disaster

The Mpumalanga Provincial Government Executive Council, led by Premier Mandla Ndlovu, has expressed deep concern over the persistent and heavy rains that have battered the province, resulting in widespread damage to infrastructure, disruption of essential services, and loss of life.

The Executive Council has noted that the inclement weather has caused severe flooding, damage to homes, some of the provincial roads are destroyed, there is interruptions to school programmes, water, and electricity supply, especially in Nkomazi and Bushbuckridge municipalities. The Executive Council has emphasized the need to strengthen disaster management teams to provide immediate support, including evacuations, temporary shelter, and humanitarian relief, to affected families during disasters.

Premier Ndlovu indicated the need for the province to review its Climate Change Strategy and ensure implementation to improve on both preventative and reactive measures and to further strengthen the coordination of government and stakeholder actions during the disasters.

He extended his heartfelt condolences to families who have lost their loved ones during this period and assured the public of continued, proactive intervention by the government. He stated that every life lost is a profound tragedy, and the Provincial Government stands in solidarity with all affected families.

The Premier has directed all relevant departments to intensify coordinated response measures, expedite assessments, and strengthen the deployment of relief resources. There is a need for expeditious restoration of services government provide for the communities of Mpumalanga Province.

Report on the state of disasters in the Mpumalanga Province

The Department of Cooperative Governance, Human Settlements and Traditional Affairs presented a provincial overview which stated that, since the beginning of the summer season, Mpumalanga Province has recorded a total of 20 fatalities, comprising 18 drownings, one lightning-related death, and one fatality resulting from a structural wall collapse across various municipalities. All of the bodies have successfully been recovered. The estimated cost to repair and restoration of the damaged infrastructure is above R 3.5 billion.

Although every district has felt the effects of the ongoing disaster, the Ehlanzeni District Municipality has experienced the greatest impact. A total of 1,808 houses had been reported as impacted by the disaster. The Executive Council commended the Department of Cooperative Governance, Human Settlements and Traditional Affairs for the effective implementation of the Cabinet-approved Provincial Flood Management Strategy, noting that the impact of the disaster could have been far more severe without these measures.

Furthermore, the Executive Council noted that the National Disaster Management Centre has formally classified the crisis as a National State of Disaster, which encompasses Mpumalanga Province within the designation.

The Executive Council has urged implementing agents and service providers to exercise the highest level of accountability and ensure value for money in all interventions supporting the government’s efforts to rebuild infrastructure.

Appointments

EXCO has approved the following key administrative appointments;

Dr Mohau Armatto Ramodibe – Chief Director: Corporate Services (Department of Economic Development and Tourism)

Ms Phumzile Siphiwe Khoza – Chief Financial Officer (Department of Culture Sports and Recreation)

Enquiries:

EXCO Spokesperson

MEC Thulasizwe Thomo

Provincial Government Spokesperson

Mr George Mthethwa

Cell: 013 766 2242 / 083 302 2774

#ServiceDeliveryZA