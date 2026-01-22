President Cyril Ramaphosa appoints Advocate Dinkie Portia Dube as Deputy Public Protector

President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed Adv Dinkie Portia Dube as Deputy Public Protector of the Republic of South Africa for a term of seven years, effective from 1 February 2026.

The President has made this appointment in terms of section 2A(1) of the Public Protector Act, 1994 (Act 23 of 1994), on the recommendation of the National Assembly.

Adv Dube has more than 20 years of experience in the public sector with expertise in oversight, complaints management and investigation.

She is currently the Director-General of the Public Service Commission, before which she served as the Chief Director: Operations in the Office of the Military Ombudsman.

Between 2011 and 2014, Adv Dube was the provincial director of the Gauteng Office of the Public Protector South Africa.

Her professional experience includes complaints resolution in the then Department of Trade and Industry’s Office of Consumer Protection and a tenure as a legal officer in the South African Human Rights Commission.

President Ramaphosa wishes Adv Dube well in her new role in the Public Protector as a supreme administrative oversight body with the power to investigate, report on and remedy improper conduct in all matters of the State.

