SigniFlow Enables 90% Paper Reduction in Fiji Ministries with Secure Digital Workflows

SUVA, REWA , FIJI, January 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As Fiji advances towards becoming a digitally empowered nation, SigniFlow is playing a vital role in helping Government Ministries modernise and eliminate costly and time-consuming paper-based processes. In line with Fiji’s National Digital Strategy 2025–2030, SigniFlow is assisting ministries to digitise up to 90% of their workflows, significantly boosting efficiency, transparency, and service delivery.Delivered in partnership with Vodafone Fiji and Datec, SigniFlow’s cutting-edge digital signature and workflow automation solutions are enabling Fiji’s government entities to execute secure, legally binding transactions faster and more efficiently than ever before.With a strong focus on Smart Governance and Digital Public Services, Fiji’s NDS underscores the importance of e-governance and digital workflows in improving transparency, reducing bureaucracy, and increasing civic engagement. SigniFlow’s technology aligns seamlessly with these goals by introducing compliant, digital signatures and automated workflows that eliminate delays caused by manual, paper-intensive processes .SigniFlow offers a range of deployment options to suit varying data sovereignty and security needs:- On-Premises Private Tenant: Ensures full data control within local government infrastructure, ideal for ministries with strict compliance requirements.- Hosted SaaS in Microsoft Azure : Provides a fully managed, scalable cloud solution for rapid deployment without burdening internal IT resources.SigniFlow's electronic signatures are secured using AATL-approved digital certificates issued via Certificate Authorities (CA's), ensuring legal admissibility, tamper-evidence, and long-term validation of every document. With support for Active Directory and other single sign-on methods, SigniFlow integrates effortlessly into existing government systems.“By digitising government workflows with SigniFlow, we’re seeing real transformation - faster approvals, reduced costs, and significantly less paper waste,” noted a representative from a participating ministry.SigniFlow's contributions also support economic resilience and environmental sustainability, two core pillars of Fiji’s development agenda. With up to 90% reduction in paper and ink usage and up to five times faster turnaround for approvals, the digital transformation driven by SigniFlow is delivering tangible cost savings and operational gains.With over 20,000 clients globally, SigniFlow brings international expertise and locally relevant solutions to the Pacific, making it a trusted partner in Fiji’s digital journey. As the government works toward the goals set out in Vision 2050, SigniFlow remains committed to supporting inclusive, secure, and citizen-centric digital transformation.

