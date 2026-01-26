SaaS22 Rebrands to JazzHQ, Unveils AI Partner Operating System to Modernise Channel-First Businesses

Krish Ramachandran (CEO) & Vijayaraj Murugesan (CTO), JazzHQ

New brand reflects evolution to a modern orchestrator of partner-led growth.

Over the last decade, direct sales teams have been flooded with tools to forecast, coach, and close better. Channel teams haven’t been nearly as lucky, JazzHQ exists to change that.” — Krish Ramachandran

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- JazzHQ, formerly known as SaaS22, today announced its rebrand and unveiled Partner OS, an innovative AI Partner Operating System. This evolution from a single founder-led consulting practice to a 20-employee product company coincides with securing $350K in angel funding.The rebrand signifies a strategic shift from the company's consulting practice origins to becoming an AI-native control center for channel-first businesses across both traditional and new-age industries.“Over the last decade, direct sales teams have been flooded with tools to forecast, coach, and close better. Channel teams haven’t been nearly as lucky,” said Krish Ramachandran, Founder and CEO of JazzHQ. “JazzHQ exists to change that — to bring the same level of intelligence, rhythm, and adaptability to partner-led sales. Like a jazz ensemble, great partner ecosystems don’t follow rigid scripts; they respond, improvise, and win together.”Strategic Growth and Product InnovationFounded in 2023 by Ramachandran (ex-Director of Partnerships at Freshworks; Global VP Partnerships at Clevertap), JazzHQ leveraged insights from 15+ global consulting engagements to build Partner OS. The platform features:- AI Coach for Next-gen Partner Training and Certification.- AI Assistant for Partner Management.- Intelligent Commissions and Accounts Receivable Management.The company has appointed Vijayraj Murugesan as Co-founder & CTO. Previously an early engineering employee at Freshworks, Vijayraj brings extensive experience in scaling multi-product offerings within the Freshworks portfolio and in building their unified customer record (UCR) platform.The company has also assembled an advisory board that brings together IPO-level SaaS strategy, Big 4 financial rigor, and banking-grade security. With experience spanning Fortune 500 product suites and multi-billion dollar data strategies, the advisors provide the governance necessary for enterprise execution.Key investors and advisorsThe $350K funding round includes investments from prominent operators:- Shan Krishnaswamy (Co-founder & CTO, FYVA; Co-founder & ex-CTO, Freshworks)- Sidharth Malik (Board member, WestBridge Capital; ex-CRO, Freshworks; CEO, CleverTap; MD, Akamai India)- Shihab Muhammed (Founder & CEO, SurveySparrow)- Sreelesh Pillai (Co-founder & Co-CEO, Zepic)- Gayathri Padmanabhan (Partnerships Leader, ElevenLabs; ex-Director of Partnerships Intercom)- Operators from Atomicwork, Swiggy, and Talabat.Looking AheadJazzHQ has already built a community with 1000+ active members with events across Berlin, London, Amsterdam, and major tech hubs in APAC.About JazzHQJazzHQ is modernising channel-first businesses with its AI-powered Partner Operating System and curated marketplace. For more information, visit www.jazzhq.ai

