Cusp Wealth is the First AI-Powered Investment Platform to Receive Fatwa

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, January 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cusp Wealth, a DFSA-licensed investment company, announced today that it has become the first AI-powered wealth management and investment platform in the UAE to receive an official Shariah certification (Fatwa). The certification was granted by the Shariah Supervisory Board of Amanie Advisors, a leading authority in Islamic finance and Shariah-compliant investment advisory.Sharafie Mohd Daud, CEO & Director at Amanie Advisors, remarks:“Cusp Wealth demonstrates how innovation, technology, and Sharia-compliant considerations can come together to create responsible, future-ready wealth platforms for all."The Fatwa validates that Cusp Wealth’s investment platform, screening methodology and operational structure comply with Islamic principles, enabling Shariah-conscious investors to access institutional-grade portfolio management while remaining faithful to their values.Commenting on this milestone, Ramesh Murthy, Senior Executive Officer at Cusp Wealth, said:"Receiving this Fatwa represents and validates our commitment to serving the diverse values and principles of investors across the region. Shariah-conscious investing shouldn't mean sacrificing access to sophisticated wealth management tools or paying premium fees. With this certification, we are proving that institutional-grade portfolio management, AI-driven optimisation and Islamic finance adherence can coexist seamlessly within one platform."The Fatwa certification validates Cusp’s Shariah investment ecosystem, including its comprehensive screening process powered by Zoya, which evaluates over 10,000 securities across business activities and financial ratios to exclude companies involved in prohibited sectors such as gambling, alcohol and conventional interest-based finance. Cusp Wealth currently offers 1,300+ Shariah-compliant stocks and ETFs, that are screened and approved according to Islamic finance standards.Commenting on this milestone, Saad Malik, CEO of Zoya, said:“By leveraging Zoya's API, Cusp has streamlined the complexity of Shariah screening to deliver a modern investment platform aligned with Islamic principles. We're proud to support them in setting a new benchmark for what sophisticated, Shariah-compliant wealth management can look like in the region.”AvailabilityCusp Wealth is available to investors with full Shariah-compliant investment capabilities accessible through both iOS and Android applications. Account opening and verification can be completed entirely through the mobile app, with bilingual support available on demand in English and Arabic.For more information about Cusp's Shariah-compliant investment platform, visit www.cuspwealth.com or follow @cuspwealth on LinkedIn About Cusp WealthCusp Wealth is a DFSA-regulated wealth management and investment firm providing institutional-grade portfolio management to investors. Through a hybrid advisory model combining AI-driven optimisation with expert financial advisor access, the platform offers transparent pricing (0.75% annual personalised portfolio fee, zero trading commissions)*, global market access to 10,000+ securities, and comprehensive Shariah-compliant investment options backed by official Fatwa certification. Cusp Wealth is regulated by the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA), Reference No. F011420.About ZoyaZoya is the data and technology provider of choice for Islamic capital markets. The company’s API-first platform enables fintechs, wealth managers, and financial institutions to integrate real-time Shariah screening and custom index products directly into their offerings with speed and accuracy.About Amanie AdvisorsAmanie Advisors is a leading Shariah advisory firm specialising in Islamic finance solutions covering a wide range of services, including Shariah advisory and consultancy, training and research & development for institutional and corporate clientele, focusing on Islamic financial services.Media ContactsEman QadeerSenior PR and Reputation Manager, Cusp WealthEmail: eqadeer@denaragroup.comWebsite: www.cuspwealth.com ZoyaZoya Media RelationsEmail: press@zoya.financeWebsite: https://zoya.finance/ Norfahreen AzfyHead - Corporate Affairs, Amanie AdvisorsEmail: norfahreen@amanieadvisors.comWebsite: https://amanieadvisors.com/ Cusp Wealth Ltd is registered in DIFC and regulated by the Dubai Financial Services Authority. Fees may be subject to change. Investment involves risk, including the potential loss of capital, and Shariah compliance does not eliminate investment risk. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Shariah compliance certification does not constitute investment advice or guarantee returns. For DIFC-based DFSA Retail clients only.* T&Cs apply. Zero trading commissions is related to basic trading fees, refer to the Fees Schedule for more information.

