Community Partners Make Christmas a Season of Care and Hope at Sunny Glen Children’s Home

Sunny Glen Interim CEO Wayne Lowry receives toy donations from the Greater McAllen Association of Realtors, whose generosity helped bring comfort and joy to children during the Christmas season.

SAN BENITO, TX, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sunny Glen Children’s Home experienced a meaningful outpouring of generosity this past December as individuals, families, churches, businesses, and organizations came together to support children during the Christmas season.Throughout the month, community partners stepped forward to surround the children at Sunny Glen with care, encouragement, and connection. Their involvement helped shape a holiday season rooted in dignity, belonging, and compassion for children who have experienced trauma.Christmas support centered around Sunny Glen’s annual 12 Days of Christmas and the Christmas Parade and Gift Drop Off, both designed to bring warmth and reassurance into daily life. While children enjoyed special moments and practical support, the heart of the season was the people who chose to show up for them.“We believe God’s love is often felt through people, and this Christmas our community lived that out in powerful ways,” said Wayne Lowry, Interim CEO of Sunny Glen Children’s Home. “The support we received helped create moments of comfort, joy, and belonging for children who truly needed it.”Community contributions supported simple but meaningful experiences, including winter clothing, comfortable bedding, shared meals, creative activities, and opportunities for play and togetherness. These acts of generosity helped children feel comfortable, valued, and safe during a season that can be emotionally difficult for many.Sunny Glen Children’s Home extends sincere gratitude to the many supporters who made this season possible, including but not limited to:South Padre Island Parrot Head ClubMonsaic Home School CoopDr. Hunter’s OfficeNorth Mission Church of ChristQueen of Peace Confirmation ClassAracely AtkinsonMarine Military AcademyJemma SingsingValley Baptist ER Physician GroupSTR Hospital in BrownsvilleJubilee Academy CheerSkate Community led by David CuellarBreakthrough FitnessUnited HealthcareThe Moon RockRake Tree RV ResortBarrera FamilyPutegnat FamilyRising Scholars FCAHarlingen Nursing and Rehabilitation CenterSTECInterceptors Motorcycle ClubCameron County Sheriff DepartmentSan Benito Fire DepartmentGulf AviationSouthern Justice Motorcycle ClubState Farm Agency, Michael De La RosaHurricanes Soccer ClubThe Christmas Parade and Gift Drop Off, held on December 20, brought decorated vehicles through the Sunny Glen campus and added to the sense of celebration made possible by community members who gave their time, creativity, and generosity.Sunny Glen Children’s Home has served children in South Texas for generations, providing a Christ-centered, trauma-informed environment where children can heal, grow, and discover their worth.The organization emphasizes that community partnerships are essential, not only during the holidays, but throughout the year.For more information about Sunny Glen Children’s Home or ways to support its mission, please contact the team directly.

