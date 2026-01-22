Green Building Market - Forecast to 2030 with Analysis of Opportunities, Market Share, Growth, and Competition

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Green Building Global Market Report 2026 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The green building sector is rapidly gaining traction as sustainable construction practices become a central focus worldwide. With increasing environmental awareness and technological advancements, this market is set to experience substantial growth over the coming years. Let’s delve into the current market size, future forecasts, key growth drivers, and regional dynamics shaping the green building landscape.

Anticipated Growth Trajectory of the Green Building Market from 2025 to 2030

The green building market has shown impressive growth recently, with its size expected to climb from $642.19 billion in 2025 to $702.54 billion in 2026. This reflects a strong compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.4%. Past growth has been driven by heightened awareness around sustainable construction, early adoption of green certification programs, growing demand for energy-efficient products, increased government initiatives supporting sustainability, and a surge in commercial building projects.

Looking ahead, the market is projected to continue expanding vigorously, reaching $958.68 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 8.1%. This future growth is largely fueled by greater investments in buildings integrated with renewable energy, wider adoption of smart building technologies, stricter regulatory standards aimed at lowering carbon emissions, innovation in sustainable materials, and rising demand for advanced, high-performance building systems. Key industry trends anticipated during this period include expanding use of eco-friendly materials, more comprehensive integration of smart energy management, increased reliance on digital monitoring tools, growth in automated building technologies, and the application of AI to optimize energy efficiency.

Understanding the Concept of Green Building

Green building encompasses the planning, construction, operation, and maintenance of buildings in a way that emphasizes resource efficiency and environmental responsibility. The objective is to minimize adverse environmental impacts while maximizing benefits related to occupant health and community well-being. This approach advocates for sustainable development by reducing resource use, limiting pollution, and fostering healthier, more resilient environments both now and for future generations.

Sustainability as a Key Growth Catalyst for the Green Building Market

A growing preference for sustainable construction methods is a significant force driving the green building market forward. Sustainable practices involve designing, constructing, and managing buildings in an eco-friendly and resource-efficient manner throughout their lifecycle. This trend is supported by increasing environmental consciousness, economic advantages for property owners, and more stringent regulations. Green buildings contribute to sustainable development by cutting resource consumption, lowering pollution levels, and enhancing the durability and healthfulness of built environments.

For example, in February 2024, the US Green Building Council reported a 9% increase in LEED certifications in 2023 compared to the year before. LEED, the world’s most recognized green building rating system, saw an additional 21 certifications granted to single-family homes within the residential sector. Moreover, the number of new LEED project registrations surged by 51% over the same period. These figures highlight the rising enthusiasm and adoption of sustainable building practices, which is a strong driver for market growth.

Regional Market Leadership and Growth Outlook

In 2025, North America led the green building market in terms of size. However, the Asia-Pacific region is forecasted to be the fastest-growing market in the coming years, driven by rapid urbanization and increased focus on sustainability. The market report covers multiple regions, including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a broad perspective on global market trends and opportunities.

