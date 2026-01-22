Licorice Extract Market Size to Reach US$ 805.6 Mn by 2033 Driven by Rising Demand & Health Trends

Global licorice extract market to grow from US$521.8 million in 2026 to US$805.6 million by 2033, registering a 6.4% CAGR during 2026–2033

BRENTFORD, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, January 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global licorice extract market is poised for significant expansion in the coming years, driven by growing demand from the pharmaceutical, food and beverage, and cosmetic industries. The market is estimated to reach US$ 521.8 million in 2026 and is projected to grow to US$ 805.6 million by 2033, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4% from 2026 to 2033.

Licorice extract, derived from the root of the Glycyrrhiza glabra plant, is widely recognized for its therapeutic, sweetening, and flavor-enhancing properties. Its increasing application in health supplements, natural remedies, confectionery, and oral care products is fueling steady market demand. Rising consumer preference for plant-based, natural ingredients and functional products further accelerates market adoption.

Additionally, ongoing research and development activities, as well as technological advancements in extraction and formulation processes, have enhanced the quality, efficacy, and stability of licorice extract products. The market is also being supported by the expansion of global distribution networks and growing e-commerce channels that provide easier access to premium licorice-based products worldwide.

Key Growth Drivers

Several factors are driving the growth of the licorice extract market. The surge in demand for natural and plant-based therapeutic solutions is a primary driver, particularly in the pharmaceutical and nutraceutical sectors. Licorice extract is known for its anti-inflammatory, anti-viral, and gastrointestinal health benefits, which have positioned it as a preferred ingredient in dietary supplements and herbal formulations.

The food and beverage sector is another major growth driver. Licorice extract is used as a natural sweetener and flavoring agent in confectionery, beverages, and functional foods. Increasing consumer awareness regarding sugar alternatives and demand for natural flavoring agents is further contributing to market expansion.

The cosmetics and personal care segment is witnessing steady adoption of licorice extract due to its skin-brightening, anti-inflammatory, and antioxidant properties. Growing awareness regarding natural skincare ingredients and rising consumer inclination toward herbal formulations are boosting the demand for licorice extract in topical creams, serums, and masks.

Segmentation Analysis

By Form

• Granules

• Blocks

• Powder

• Paste

• Others

By Nature

• Organic

• Conventional

By End-user

• Food & Beverage

• Pharmaceuticals

• Cosmetics & Personal Care

• Dietary Supplements

• Others

Regional Insights

Leading Regional Markets

Asia Pacific is the largest market for licorice extract, accounting for significant consumption due to the widespread use of herbal medicines and traditional remedies. China, Japan, and India are the primary contributors, with strong adoption across pharmaceuticals, food and beverage products, and personal care applications. North America also represents a major market, driven by the growing demand for natural and plant-based nutraceuticals, dietary supplements, and functional foods. Europe, with a strong regulatory framework for herbal products, continues to exhibit steady demand, particularly in Germany, the UK, and France.

Fastest-Growing Region

The Middle East and Africa (MEA) region is expected to record the fastest growth over the forecast period. Rising health awareness, increasing consumption of herbal medicines, and growing adoption of natural ingredients in cosmetics and functional foods are driving demand. Additionally, improving distribution infrastructure and expanding retail and online channels contribute to accelerated market growth in this region.

Unique Features and Innovations in the Market

Modern licorice extract solutions are differentiated by their enhanced bioactive concentrations, improved solubility, and consistent quality, enabling a wider range of applications in pharmaceuticals, functional foods, beverages, and skincare products. Advances in extraction technologies, such as supercritical fluid extraction and enzyme-assisted extraction, have optimized yield, purity, and potency while reducing environmental impact.

Technological advancements such as AI-driven formulation analytics, IoT-enabled supply chain monitoring, and enhanced traceability solutions are increasingly being integrated to ensure consistent product quality and compliance with stringent regulatory standards. The adoption of sustainable sourcing practices and certification programs, such as organic and non-GMO labeling, further enhances market credibility and consumer trust.

Market Highlights

The increasing adoption of licorice extract is fueled by its multifunctional benefits across industries. Its use in pharmaceuticals addresses gastrointestinal, respiratory, and immune health concerns, while in food and beverages, it acts as a natural flavor enhancer and sweetener. In cosmetics, its antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties make it a preferred ingredient for skincare formulations.

Regulatory frameworks supporting the use of natural and herbal ingredients, along with guidelines for dietary supplements and nutraceuticals, are shaping market adoption. Cost-effective production, improved extraction methods, and sustainable sourcing practices also encourage manufacturers to expand product offerings. The combined focus on health, sustainability, and natural solutions is expected to reinforce market growth over the coming years.

Key Players and Competitive Landscape

• Now Foods

• Cokey Co.,Ltd.

• Chemcopia

• FC Licorice

• VPL Chemicals

• Zagros Licorice co.

• Norevo GmbH

• Mafco Worldwide LLC.

• Nutragreenlife Biotechnology Co.,Ltd

• Jiangxi Baicao Pharmaceutical Co., ltd.

• Maruzen Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.

Future Opportunities and Growth Prospects

The global licorice extract market is expected to benefit from sustained demand across pharmaceuticals, functional foods, beverages, and cosmetics. Increasing consumer preference for natural and herbal products, coupled with advancements in extraction technologies, is likely to create new opportunities for high-value, bioactive-rich extracts.

Emerging markets present significant growth potential due to rising health awareness, increased purchasing power, and expanding distribution infrastructure. Additionally, regulatory emphasis on safety, quality, and traceability will continue to influence product development and market adoption. Companies that leverage innovation, sustainability, and global reach are expected to capitalize on these trends and strengthen their competitive positioning.

