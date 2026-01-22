Deputy Minister Peace Mabe officially hands over Multipurpose Sport Facility to King Senzangakhona Secondary School in Ulundi, 23 Jan

The Deputy Minister of Department of Sport, Arts and Culture, Peace Mabe will officially handover a state-of-the-art Multipurpose Sport Facility with sporting equipment and attire to King Senzangakhona Secondary School in Ulundi, KwaZulu-Natal.

The handover forms part of the Department's ongoing Ministerial Outreach Programme, aimed at transforming school sport infrastructure, promoting mass participation in sport and recreation, and fostering talent development among youth in rural and underserved communities.

Event Details:

Date: 23 January 2026

Time: 10:00 AM

Venue: King Senzangakhona Secondary School, Ulundi, KwaZulu-Natal

The multipurpose facility includes courts suitable for multiple sporting codes such as netball, basketball, volleyball, soccer, and tennis. This investment supports grassroots sports development, enhances learner health and well-being, and contributes to social cohesion and nation-building.

Media are cordially invited to attend and cover the event. Opportunities will be available for interviews with the Deputy Minister, school representatives, learners, and Department officials

For RSVP

Mr Solomon Maseko │Email: SolomonM@dsac.gov.za │Cell: +27 (0) 77 609 3188 (Call & WhatsApp)

Media Enquiries:

Ms Phatheka Ntanta, Deputy Director - Communication and Marketing: Department of Sport, Arts and Culture

Email: PhathekaN@dsac.gov.za

Cell: +27 79 523 9751

