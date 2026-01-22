Deputy Minister Maggie Sotyu hosts tourism stakeholder engagement in Free State, 23 Jan

​The Deputy Minister of Tourism Ms. Maggie Sotyu will host a stakeholder engagement at the Sanderville Community Hall in the Ngwanthe Local Municipality of the Free State Province.

The Stakeholder engagement will share information on the Department’s capacity and empowerment programmes with a view to empower and inspire SMME’s to actively participate in government led programmes and initiatives.

The event will also highlight the importance of sustainability in the tourism industry, while celebrating the growth and diversity of the tourism offerings in the Free State province. Stakeholders will receive insights into tourism development initiatives offered by the National Department of Tourism, the Free State Department of Economic, Small Business Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs, and other sector partners.

The Deputy Minister’s stakeholder engagement will be preceded by a visit to the Sediba Thuto Secondary School in Heilbron where she will engage with learners and hand out care packs as part of government’s Back to School campaign. The events will be supported by the executives from the Free State Department of Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs, and the representatives of the local municipalities under the Fezile Dabi District Municipality.

MEMBERS OF THE MEDIA ARE INVITED TO ATTEND AS FOLLOWS:

DATE: 23 January 2026

TIME: 10h30 for 11h00

VENUE: Sandersville Community Hall, 1 main street Sandersville, Heilbron - Free State Province

RSVP: Media can confirm their attendance to:

Ms. Sindi Zwane

Cell: 081 267 4665

E-mail: szwane@tourism.gov.za​

#GovZAUpdates