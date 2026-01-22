Minister Mzwanele Nyhontso hands over title deed to Ntshamathe land claim beneficiaries in Eastern Cape, 30 Jan

The minister of Land Reform and Rural Development, Hon. Mzwanele Nyhontso, will, on Friday, 30 January 2026, officially hand over a title deed to the beneficiaries of the Ntshamathe Community. The handover ceremony will take place at Emabaleni–Emabhanoyin in Mbizana, under the Winnie Madikizela-Mandela Local Municipality, within the Alfred Nzo District Municipality, Eastern Cape.

The Ntshamathe Community was forcibly dispossessed of their agricultural land after 19 June 1913 due to racially discriminatory legislation and practices. The land in question held significant agricultural value and contained several important natural resources that formed the core of the community’s livelihood sustenance.

As part of the government’s ongoing land restitution programme, the Commission on Restitution of Land Rights will restore 160.2492 hectares of land to the Ntshamathe Community. This restitution will benefit 654 households, amounting to a total of 2,392 beneficiaries who are rightful claimants.

Members of the media are invited to attend and cover the handover event.

Date: 30 January 2026

Time: 10:00

Venue: Emabaleni–Emabhanoyin, Mbizana

Media RSVPs should be sent to Ms Nozuko Sinxoto (DLRRD) or Thabile Mehlomakhulu (DLRRD)

Media enquiries:

Ms Linda Page, Chief Director: Strategic Communications (DLRRD)

Cell: 071 334 3479

E-mail: Linda.Page@dlrrd.gov.za

