Haven to Hold Ribbon Cutting Ceremony with Hawthorne City Officials

The Haven Hawthorne facility features a modernized architectural aesthetic and streamlined customer service model.

Haven opens its new Hawthorne dispensary at 4865 Rosecrans Ave on January 22. The ceremony introduces a modern retail concept to the South Bay community.

The Hawthorne site is specifically designed to prioritize consumer education and operational transparency while contributing to the local economic landscape” — Johnnie Hernandez, President of Retail at Haven

HAWTHORNE, CA, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Haven , a California-based cannabis retailer, announces an official ribbon-cutting ceremony at its newest location in Hawthorne , California, scheduled for Thursday, January 22, 2026, from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. The event, held in coordination with City of Hawthorne leadership, marks the formal integration of the 4865 Rosecrans Ave site into the local business community.The Hawthorne facility represents one of the organization’s "new concept" retail designs, emphasizing a modernized architectural aesthetic and a streamlined customer service model. The ceremony will include a formal ribbon-cutting, followed by an opportunity for attendees to tour the professional environment and engage with local staff.“The collaboration with Hawthorne city officials for this formal opening signifies a milestone in the company’s efforts to establish professional, regulated retail environments within the South Bay,” stated Johnnie Hernandez, President of Retail at Haven.“The expansion into Hawthorne is part of Haven’s broader California development plan, which currently includes a network of licensed dispensaries across Long Beach, Los Alamitos, Maywood, Paramount, San Bernardino, and other key markets. The Hawthorne location adheres to all state-mandated compliance and safety protocols, offering a curated selection of regulated cannabis products, including flower, edibles, and concentrates.Event Details:What: Official Ribbon Cutting Ceremony and Facility TourWhere: 4865 Rosecrans Ave, Hawthorne, CA 90250When: Thursday, January 22, 2026, 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

