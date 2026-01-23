Prosperity Of Life Announces 2026 Round-The-World Event Series Following Global Tour Success
Prosperity Of Life announces its 2026 world tour led by Shane and Rachel Krider, delivering live business training across nine global cities.
Following the global success of its 2025 international tour, Prosperity Of Life has officially announced its 2026 Round-The-World Event Series, a live, multi-city international business training tour taking place across nine major cities from July through August 2026.
The upcoming world tour will once again be led by Shane Krider and Rachel Krider, alongside select members of the company’s Global Leadership Council. Due to the overwhelming success of last year’s tour and the powerful connections formed with clients, prospects, and distributors worldwide, Prosperity Of Life is bringing the experience back for a second consecutive year.
The 2026 Prosperity Of Life World Tour will deliver live, in-person advanced business training, leadership education, and personal development content, while also providing new prospects with the opportunity to learn more about Prosperity Of Life’s products, business model, and global community.
2026 Tour Dates and Locations
As outlined in the attached official tour flyer, the Prosperity Of Life Round-The-World Event Series will visit the following cities:
London – July 18, 2026
Toronto – July 21, 2026
Calgary – July 25, 2026
Chicago – July 28, 2026
Phoenix – August 1, 2026
Auckland – August 5, 2026
Brisbane – August 8, 2026
Sydney – August 11, 2026
Melbourne – August 13, 2026
Each event is designed to serve both active distributors seeking advanced, next-level training and individuals who are exploring the Prosperity Of Life opportunity for the first time.
A Global Learning Experience for Distributors and Prospects
The tour reflects Prosperity Of Life’s continued commitment to live education, global expansion, and relationship-driven business growth. Attendees can expect immersive training on leadership, mindset, high-performance habits, and ethical online business building, while gaining direct access to senior leadership and top earners within the organization.
“For many people, reading a Prosperity Of Life review online is the first step,” said Rachel Krider. “This tour allows people to experience the culture, leadership, and education behind the brand in person. There is simply no substitute for live connection.”
Shane Krider added that the world tour also reinforces the company’s long-term vision. “Prosperity Of Life was built as a global business. These events give people the chance to see what is possible when education, mentorship, and community come together on an international scale.”
Continued Global Momentum
As interest in flexible, education-based online business models continues to grow worldwide, Prosperity Of Life has seen increasing demand for in-person events. The 2026 tour builds on that momentum, offering both education and transparency for those researching the company, its leadership, and real-world opportunities beyond what is typically shared in a written Prosperity Of Life review.
Full event details, ticketing information, and city-specific updates are available through the Prosperity Of Life corporate site.
About Prosperity Of Life
Prosperity Of Life is a global personal development and entrepreneurial education company dedicated to helping individuals develop the mindset, skills, and strategies required to build purpose-driven, location-independent businesses. Through world-class education programs, live events, and leadership mentorship, Prosperity Of Life supports a global community of entrepreneurs across multiple continents.
For more information, upcoming events, or to learn more about the Prosperity Of Life opportunity, please visit the official company channels.
