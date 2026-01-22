Hemp Seed Oil Market to Reach USD 0.86 billion by 2036, Driven by Quality Sourcing, and Food-Grade Cold-Pressed Demand

Hemp Seed Oil Market

Market grows at 19.2% CAGR as buyers prioritize traceability, batch consistency, and regulatory compliance across key regions.

NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global hemp seed oil market is poised for substantial expansion, forecasted to grow from USD 0.15 billion in 2026 to USD 0.86 billion by 2036, reflecting a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.2%. This market trajectory is shaped by increasingly stringent procurement practices, regulatory frameworks, and growing demand across food, nutraceutical, and personal care industries.

Market Overview:

The hemp seed oil market’s growth is fueled by tighter purchasing controls and governance-focused sourcing across multiple value chains. Buyers are evolving beyond traditional commodity sourcing, emphasizing consistent batch quality, comprehensive documentation, and traceable supply to meet regulatory and corporate compliance requirements.

Key drivers include the adoption of standardized procurement cycles favoring suppliers capable of repeatable quality and reliable long-term supply. This demand is particularly strong for cold-pressed, food-grade hemp seed oil, which dominates with 78.0% and 69.1% market shares respectively, reflecting industry preference for extraction processes and grades that assure purity and compliance.

Geographically, South Korea, the United Kingdom, and the United States lead market growth, each displaying unique procurement maturity and product portfolio expansion within food-facing and personal care sectors.

Request For Sample Report | Customize Report |purchase Full Report -https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-11630

Market Size and Forecast

• 2026 Market Value: USD 0.15 billion

• 2036 Forecast Value: USD 0.86 billion

• Forecast CAGR (2026–2036): 19.2%

• Leading Product Type: Conventional hemp seed oil (62.4%)

• Leading Grade: Food grade (69.1%)

• Leading Extraction Process: Cold pressed (78.0%)

• Leading End User Segment: Food & beverage (44.0%)

Drivers of Market Growth

Compliance-Driven Procurement

The rising demand for hemp seed oil is closely linked to buyers’ need for quality discipline and governance-ready sourcing. Food and nutraceutical companies now prioritize suppliers with robust certification, traceability, and batch-to-batch consistency. This approach mitigates risk as hemp seed oil enters regulated and high-visibility markets.

Regulatory frameworks such as the European Union’s Commission Regulation (EU) 2023/915, which sets maximum contaminant levels for food products including hemp seed oil, are reshaping supplier onboarding and testing processes. This regulatory environment compels companies to adopt rigorous quality verification and documentation routines.

Product Portfolio Expansion and Supply Stability

Manufacturers and brands favor conventional hemp seed oil due to its scalability and availability across diverse product lines. Cold-pressed extraction remains dominant, aligning with quality expectations and customer demands for consistent sourcing narratives. Procurement teams increasingly favor suppliers who can maintain stable supply and detailed documentation over extended replenishment cycles, reinforcing supplier retention and reducing switching costs.

Segment Analysis: Why Conventional, Food Grade, and Cold Pressed Lead

• Conventional Product Type (62.4%): Preferred for volume scalability and consistent inventory replenishment, especially in food and nutraceutical sectors.

• Food Grade (69.1%): Leads due to its compliance advantages and suitability for food-facing applications, simplifying downstream manufacturing and retail acceptance.

• Cold Pressed Extraction (78.0%): Favored for maintaining product integrity and supporting supplier qualification through process consistency.

End-User Insights: Food & Beverage Lead Demand

The food and beverage segment accounts for 44.0% of market consumption, driven by recurring purchase cycles and portfolio diversification strategies that depend on steady ingredient supply. Nutraceuticals and cosmetics also contribute significantly, relying on long-term supplier relationships and rigorous documentation to support their regulated product pipelines.

Regional Growth Highlights

• South Korea (19.2% CAGR): Leading growth due to rapid adoption in food and personal care industries, with procurement focused on repeat supply and documentation.

• United Kingdom (19.0% CAGR): Growth fueled by compliance-oriented buying patterns and multi-channel product expansion.

• United States (18.7% CAGR): Supported by diverse demand streams across food and nutraceutical sectors, with increasing regulatory oversight reflected in USDA tracking.

• Japan (18.4% CAGR): Steady scaling emphasizing quality assurance and consistent supplier qualification.

Competitive Landscape

The hemp seed oil market is marked by supplier competition based on grade management, documentation readiness, and supply reliability. Key players such as Nutiva Inc., Canopy Growth Corporation, Connolis LLC, Maverik Oils, and NP Nutra differentiate themselves through consistent batch quality and capacity to support multi-category product portfolios.

Market success is closely tied to the ability to deliver compliant, traceable products that align with evolving governance standards, supporting long-term procurement cycles.

About the Report

This analysis covers market segmentation by product type (conventional, organic), grade (food, pharmaceutical), extraction process (cold pressed, refined), end user (food & beverage, nutraceuticals, cosmetics & personal care, pharmaceuticals, industrial), and key geographies (USA, UK, Japan, South Korea). The report integrates data from regulatory sources including the European Union, USDA, FDA, and other environmental and health agencies, providing a comprehensive outlook through 2036.

Browse Related Insights

Europe Potato Flakes Market: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/europe-potato-flakes-market

Latin America Potato Flakes Market: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/latin-america-potato-flakes-market

Australia Potato Flakes Market: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/australia-potato-flakes-market

USA Potato Flakes Market: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/united-states-potato-flakes-market

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (FMI) is an ESOMAR-certified, ISO 9001:2015 market research and consulting organization, trusted by Fortune 500 clients and global enterprises. With operations in the U.S., UK, India, and Dubai, FMI provides data-backed insights and strategic intelligence across 30+ industries and 1200 markets worldwide.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.