AirX launches AIROS Skyview airport transfer helicopter service in Europe, accelerating global expansion

AirX is bring people around the world closer to the skies AIROS Skyview enriches travel and lifestyles by offering spectacular views from the sky and comfortable travel to hard-to-reach places. AIROS Skyview carefully selects reliable airlines approved by the aviation authorities of each country to provide safe and comfortable flights.

Popular routes, including service between Nice and Monaco for six people for 700 euro, can be booked through the AIROS Skyview site

CHIYODA-KU, TOKYO, JAPAN, February 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AirX Inc., a leader in revolutionizing air travel, has announced the launch of their new AIROS Skyview service, allowing customers to book helicopter rides in France, Monaco, and Switzerland, beginning January 1st, 2026. As more and more people around the world begin travelling again and demand for tourism services rises, people are looking for ways to maximize their travel time and experience as many things as possible. In response to these needs, AirX is striving to bring people all over the world closer to the skies, beginning in Europe.

About AIROS Skyview:

AIROS Skyview, based on the concept of “delivering new sights to people around the world,” is a site that allows customers to easily book helicopter trips in Europe from anywhere on Earth. This allows travelers and residents alike to experience sights and places that would otherwise be difficult to access, enhancing their travel and lifestyle. The operations manager will be Mehdi, who has experience as COO of a major European helicopter booking site. Local professionals who know the skies inside-out will carefully select only the most reliable airlines with approval from the country’s aviation authority to provide customers with safe and comfortable flights.

Service home page: https://skyview.airos.eu.com/

Start of service: January 1, 2026

Initial areas serves: France, Monaco, Switzerland

Supported languages: French, English, Japanese (may be expanded later)

Example plan:

AIROS Skyview offers a variety of plans, from transport between two cities to sightseeing tours. For example, going from Nice to Saint-Tropez can take three hours or more, but the trip can be completed in just 20 minutes via helicopter. Six people can ride in one helicopter.

About the AIROS Skyview site:

Please check the site below for details on plans and booking.

https://skyview.airos.eu.com/

What sets AIROS Skyview apart:

1. Book anytime from your phone

Customers can book a helicopter anywhere and anytime from their phone or tablet, allowing them to view and reserve tour or transport flights from their travel destination, hotel, or even their own home. This makes the whole process seamless, allowing the trip to progress smoothly.

2. Several supported languages

Currently, the service supports French, English, and Japanese, with plans to add more languages in the future. Guests can use the service directly in their native tongue, allowing travelers from all over the world and local residents to use the service without a language barrier. In addition, the IU was designed with local cultures and customs in mind, making it easy to use even for first time customers.

3. Easy and direct booking

By following the guide, reservations can be made in as little as three minutes. Users simply choose their destination, time, and plan before confirming seat availability and price, creating a smooth booking process. In addition, there are plans to make reservations through WhatsApp and other messaging apps possible in the future. The aim is for users to be able to reserve flights easily during travel or while in transit.

4. A variety of payment methods accepted

AIROS Skyview accepts a number of payment methods, including credit card, Apple Pay, Alipay, and more, making it easy to pay for their reservation without worrying about differences in currency or payment methods. In addition, the site utilizes a safe payment processing system to protect customers’ personal and credit card information.

Future outlook:

AIROS Skyview plans to expand beyond France, Monaco, and Switzerland to the rest of Europe, also considering flights to popular resort destinations in the area, offering a variety of flight experiences that suit different lifestyles. They will also work with partner companies to expand the products offered and deliver new sights that can only be experienced from the sky. In the future, they plan to deliver an even richer aerial lifestyle, including the operation of "flying cars" and private jets, adding new destinations and experiences.

