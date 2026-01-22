Global Industrial Real Estate Market Report 2026: Business Expansion, Key Development Drivers, and Trends Through 2030

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The industrial real estate market has been experiencing significant expansion recently, reflecting broader economic shifts and growing demand for specialized industrial spaces. This sector plays a crucial role in supporting manufacturing, logistics, and distribution activities, and its evolution is closely linked to technological advances and changing industrial needs. Let’s explore the current market size, key drivers, regional dynamics, and emerging trends shaping this important segment.

Current Valuation and Growth Outlook of the Industrial Real Estate Market

The industrial real estate market has shown strong performance in recent years, with its value projected to rise from $279.43 billion in 2025 to $294.12 billion in 2026. This represents a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3%. The growth during this period is largely fueled by factors such as the expansion of e-commerce, early investments in large warehouse facilities, modernization efforts in manufacturing, growing demand for logistics infrastructure, and the development of industrial business parks.

Forecasted Expansion and Emerging Developments in the Industrial Real Estate Market

Looking ahead, the market is expected to maintain robust growth, reaching $359.68 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 5.2%. This future growth is anticipated due to increasing adoption of smart industrial systems, a rising need for energy-efficient warehouse spaces, growth in automated logistics hubs, enhanced investment in regional manufacturing centers, and the construction of sustainable industrial buildings. Key trends shaping this period include greater implementation of automated warehousing, development of high-capacity distribution infrastructure, demand for flexible industrial spaces, use of energy-saving building materials, and the rise of smart industrial parks.

Defining Industrial Real Estate and Its Core Features

Industrial real estate comprises commercial properties primarily dedicated to industrial activities such as manufacturing, warehousing, distribution, research and development (R&D), and logistics operations. These properties are specifically designed to support these functions and typically come equipped with features like high ceilings, expansive floor areas, reinforced flooring, loading docks, and easy access to transportation routes to facilitate efficient industrial processes.

The Role of Construction in Driving Industrial Real Estate Growth

Rising construction activity is a significant factor propelling the expansion of the industrial real estate market. This involves the physical building of facilities, infrastructure, and supporting structures essential for various industries. The growth in construction and real estate is closely linked to rapid urbanization, infrastructure upgrades, and a focus on precision and efficiency in building projects. Industrial real estate provides the necessary infrastructure and logistical support to streamline construction operations from planning to completion. For example, data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics in July 2023 showed that in the March quarter of 2023, there were 240,813 dwellings under construction in Australia, an increase from 240,065 in 2022, highlighting the rising construction activity that benefits industrial real estate demand.

Regional Market Distribution and Trends in Industrial Real Estate

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the industrial real estate market. The comprehensive market report covers a wide range of regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, offering a global perspective on industrial real estate growth patterns and opportunities.

