The Business Research Company's Trends and Analysis of the Power Tools Market by Application, Industry, Region, and Segment with Forecast to 2030

Expected to grow to $61.87 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2%

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The power tools market has witnessed substantial growth over recent years, driven by technological advancements and expanding industrial demands. As the industry evolves, it continues to adapt to new innovations and shifting consumer preferences, positioning itself for robust growth in the coming years. Let’s explore the current market size, key growth drivers, regional highlights, and trends shaping the future of the power tools sector.

Current and Future Market Size of the Power Tools Market

The power tools industry has grown significantly and is projected to continue this upward trajectory. Market size is expected to increase from $43.66 billion in 2025 to $46.81 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2%. This growth in the past years has been fueled by the rising use of electric power tools, widespread reliance on pneumatic tools in automotive servicing, an increase in residential repair and renovation activities, expansion in industrial manufacturing applications, and the continued use of corded tools.

Looking ahead, the market is set to expand further, reaching $61.87 billion by 2030, maintaining the same CAGR of 7.2%. Factors contributing to this forecasted growth include greater demand for cordless battery-operated tools, the need for more efficient brushless motors, the rise of smart construction technologies, ergonomic tool designs, and the creation of interconnected tool ecosystems. Notable trends shaping the future include the adoption of smart, energy-efficient power tools, integration of robotics in construction, development of cloud-based tool management platforms, advancement of IoT-enabled safety and monitoring systems, and the push toward eco-friendly, low-emission designs.

Understanding Power Tools and Their Purpose

Power tools are designed to accelerate tasks that would otherwise require more time and effort if done with traditional hand tools. These tools operate on various energy sources such as electricity, internal combustion engines, and compressed air. Essentially, any tool powered by a mechanism or energy source other than human muscle qualifies as a power tool. Most commonly, these tools use electric motors, although some rely on gasoline engines for operation.

Industrial Growth as a Key Driver for Power Tools Market Expansion

A major factor propelling the power tools market is the robust growth of the industrial sector. This sector includes a broad array of activities centered around the large-scale production, manufacturing, and processing of goods and services. Increasing industrial output across fields such as automotive, aerospace, and manufacturing generates heightened demand for power tools used in both production and maintenance processes.

For example, in July 2023, Eurostat reported a 0.2% increase in industrial output across the European area and a 0.1% rise within the European Union between May and April 2023. This steady growth in industrial production worldwide is expected to significantly support the ongoing expansion of the power tools market.

Asia-Pacific Leading and Accelerating Growth in the Power Tools Market

By 2025, Asia-Pacific held the largest share in the global power tools market. This region is also anticipated to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period. The power tools market report examines key regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive regional overview of market dynamics and growth potential.

