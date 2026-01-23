The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's The Personal Care Appliances Market Is Projected to Expand at a 6.3% CAGR Until 2030: Industry Analysis

Expected to grow to $31.7 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The personal care appliances market has witnessed substantial growth in recent years, driven by evolving consumer habits and technological advancements. As grooming and hygiene become increasingly important, this sector is set to experience continued expansion. Let’s explore the current market size, growth drivers, leading regions, and emerging trends shaping the future of personal care appliances.

Market Size and Growth Expectations in the Personal Care Appliances Market

The personal care appliances market has shown impressive momentum, expanding from $23.39 billion in 2025 to an anticipated $24.86 billion in 2026. This increase represents a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3%. The growth seen in the past can be linked to factors such as early adoption of electric grooming tools, steady use of manual hair removal devices, heightened awareness of personal hygiene, growth in salon-quality appliance availability, and initial uptake of oral care devices.

Looking ahead, the market is projected to continue its strong trajectory, reaching $31.7 billion by 2030 while maintaining a CAGR of 6.3%. The forecast period’s growth is expected to be fueled by increased demand for beauty technologies adapted for home use, rising popularity of low-energy grooming appliances, expansion of personalized care devices, development of multifunctional grooming systems, and growth in premium wellness products. Key trends during this time will include smart, connected grooming devices, AI-enhanced personal care solutions, IoT integration for hygiene monitoring, eco-friendly and energy-efficient appliances, as well as advancements in intelligent beauty and wellness systems.

Download a free sample of the personal care appliances market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=7231&type=smp

Understanding Personal Care Appliances and Their Applications

Personal care appliances encompass a broad range of devices designed to support personal hygiene, grooming, and beautification. These include tools for hair care, oral care, and hair removal, all aimed at improving consumer convenience and effectiveness in daily routines.

E-commerce Growth as a Crucial Driver for the Personal Care Appliances Market

One of the primary forces propelling the personal care appliances market is the rapid expansion of the e-commerce industry. Online retail has become increasingly dominant due to widespread smartphone use and faster internet connections, which make shopping more accessible and convenient. Personal care appliances benefit from this shift by reaching consumers who prefer the ease of purchasing grooming and wellness products online.

For example, in September 2024, SellersCommerce, a US-based e-commerce analytics firm, reported that the number of online shoppers worldwide will hit 2.77 billion by 2025. China leads with 915.1 million online buyers, followed by the US with 270.11 million in 2024. Moreover, online retail’s share of total retail sales is projected to grow from 20.1% to 22.6% by 2027. This favorable outlook for e-commerce strongly supports ongoing growth in the personal care appliances sector.

View the full personal care appliances market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/personal-care-appliances-global-market-report

Regional Leadership and Growth in Personal Care Appliances

North America held the largest share of the personal care appliances market in 2025, positioning it as the key regional leader. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to outpace others in growth during the forecast period. The personal care appliances market report covers multiple regions, including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, offering a comprehensive global perspective.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Personal Care Appliances Market 2026, By The Business Research Company

Smart Kitchen Appliances Market Report 2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/smart-kitchen-appliances-global-market-report

Household Appliances Market Report 2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/household-appliances-global-market-report

Consumer Appliances Market Report 2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/consumer-appliances-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.