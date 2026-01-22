Harbor Wellness Co. Partners with Fit Body Boot Camp for 4-Week Series on Injury Prevention and Proper Form

Harbor Wellness Co.

MOUNT PLEASANT, SC, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Harbor Wellness Co. , led by Sports Chiropractor Dr. Brandon Carroll, is excited to announce a new 4-week series starting this February at Fit Body Boot Camp in Mt. Pleasant. This exclusive series, taking place after class on Saturdays, is designed to teach participants the proper form for commonly used movements like the RDL (Romanian Deadlift), deadlift, squat, and more. Dr. Carroll aims to help the community work out safely, prevent injury, and enhance performance.Move Better, Not Just Harder – Building Strength with ConfidenceIn this series, Dr. Carroll will focus on key principles of proper lifting mechanics, joint positioning, and movement efficiency. Participants will learn how to improve mobility, stability, and form, ensuring every workout contributes to long-term strength rather than setbacks. The goal is to help individuals feel confident in their exercises while avoiding unnecessary strain or injury.Expert Chiropractic Guidance for Smarter TrainingDr. Carroll, a seasoned sports chiropractor, brings years of experience treating athletes and active adults. His expertise allows him to offer personalized insights that cater to the needs of each individual, ensuring they train smarter and stay pain-free.“We want our community to move better in every workout they do,” says Dr. Brandon Carroll. “Our goal is not just about working harder but about moving smarter. Learning proper form and body mechanics can significantly boost performance and prevent future injuries.”Comprehensive Chiropractic Care Focused on ResultsAt Harbor Wellness Co., the approach to chiropractic care goes beyond simply addressing pain. The clinic offers comprehensive new patient evaluations, including a thorough health consultation, state-of-the-art diagnostic testing (such as x-rays, sEMG muscle scans, and thermal nervous system scans), and a custom treatment plan tailored to the patient’s needs. Dr. Carroll and his team of specialists are dedicated to delivering corrective results and helping patients feel their best as quickly as possible.Commitment to the CommunityIn addition to their work in the clinic, Harbor Wellness Co. is also passionate about supporting local causes. The team is actively involved with organizations like Journey Home Alliance and All4Paws, fostering community engagement through volunteering and charitable work. Their mission extends beyond chiropractic care; they aim to be a resource for the community, helping individuals avoid surgery and dependency on pain medication whenever possible.

