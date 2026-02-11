Veteran Pastor Dennis Cummins Announces New Church Campus in Surprise, Arizona

Pastor Dennis Cummins Dennis J Cummins Pastor Dennis Preaching

Expansion targets one of Arizona’s fastest-growing cities, with a focus on families, leadership development, and long-term community investment.

Surprise is growing quickly, but growth is more than rooftops. It’s about building connection, stability, and community where families can put down roots.” — Dennis Cummins

SURPRISE, AZ, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dennis Cummins, pastor, author, and organizational leader with more than 35 years of experience, has announced plans to launch a new campus of ExperienceChurch.tv in Surprise, Arizona, with services beginning Sunday, October 4, 2026.

Cummins said the decision to expand into Surprise was driven by the city’s rapid population growth, strong family presence, and the increasing need for stable, values-driven community institutions willing to invest long term.

“Surprise is growing quickly, but growth is more than housing and infrastructure,” Cummins said. “When families move into a new city, they are often looking for connection, stability, and community. We believe Surprise is a place worth investing in for the long haul.”

Over the past decade, Surprise has emerged as one of Arizona’s fastest-growing cities, attracting families, professionals, and retirees seeking safe neighborhoods, quality schools, and a strong sense of community. While residential and commercial development has accelerated, many newcomers arrive without established relational or support networks.

According to Cummins, that gap presents both a responsibility and an opportunity.

“Our goal is not short-term attendance,” he said. “It’s building something that strengthens families, develops leaders, and contributes positively to the fabric of the city over time.”

The new campus will operate as part of ExperienceChurch.tv’s established multi-site structure, bringing with it decades of organizational experience, leadership development, and community engagement. The church emphasizes that this expansion is not the creation of a new organization, but the extension of a long-standing ministry into a city experiencing sustained growth.

Planned offerings will include weekly worship services, children’s programming, leadership development initiatives, and community-focused activities designed to serve residents across all stages of life. Church leaders have also expressed a desire to work collaboratively with local families, schools, and community partners as relationships develop. Experience Church stands for Godly family values and will not bend to the woke culture of today.

Rather than launching abruptly, the organization has raised the neccesary funds and plans to spend the months leading up to October building connections through informal interest gatherings and community events. These gatherings are intended to introduce residents to the leadership team, explain the vision for the campus, and create space for conversation before weekly services begin.

“We’re not coming in to make noise,” Cummins said. “We’re coming in to add value.”

Additional details regarding meeting locations, interest nights, and launch-week activities will be released in the coming weeks.

For more information about ExperienceChurch.tv and the upcoming Surprise campus, visit www.ExperienceChurch.tv.

