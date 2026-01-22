By the Numbers: Over 25K radon kits distributed in Fiscal Year 2025

Every year, the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) makes radon test kits available to city and county health departments, tribal governments, and Michigan State University (MSU) extension offices. The kits test for the presence of deadly radon gas, found to be at elevated levels in approximately one quarter of Michigan homes.

Radon is a naturally occurring radioactive gas. You cannot see, smell, or taste radon, and there are no short-term side effects that could cause alarm or warn of its presence. However, long-term exposure to radon increases the risk of developing lung cancer, which accounts for more deaths in both men and women than any other form of cancer in the United States.

During January, Radon Action Month, EGLE highlights its radon program, which aims to:

increase awareness of health risks associated with elevated indoor radon levels,

promote home testing, and

encourage citizens to take action to reduce exposure once elevated radon levels are found.

Les Smith, III, EGLE’s indoor radon specialist, says interest in radon test kits is high around the state. “With the outstanding participation of many of our statewide local health department partners, we continue to see increased interest in radon testing every year. In Fiscal Year 2025, the Indoor Radon Program distributed over 25,000 short-term radon test kits to statewide radon outreach partners – over 400 more than distributed in Fiscal Year 2024.”

Most of Michigan’s 45 local health departments have radon test kits available.

To find out if radon test kits are available near you, contact EGLE’s local health department partners. To quickly find out measured radon levels in your areas, check out EGLE's interactive map of Michigan indoor radon results. It is mobile friendly and easy to use!

Open the interactive map of Michigan indoor radon results

Learn more about radon at Michigan.gov/Radon.