GBA School Awards 2026 Opens Public Choice Award Voting: Celebrating Educational Excellence Across the Greater Bay Area

Vote from 26 January to 6 February for your favorite entry of the GBA School Awards 2026 - Public Choice Award category. Meet your peers, celebrate education in the Greater Bay Area

Voting period: January 26, 2026, to February 6, 2026, at 11:59 PM (GMT+8). Up to 3 winners at the GBA School Awards Gala Dinner on March 12, 2026 in Hong Kong.

We are proud to showcase the breadth of innovation happening across the GBA in 2026, especially the Public Choice Award as it allows the community to voice their appreciation towards the finalists.” — Justin Hardman, CEO & Founder of 21st Century Learning

HONG KONG, HONG KONG, January 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The GBA School Awards® is proud to announce the commencement of public voting for the prestigious Public Choice Award 2026. Starting January 26, 2026, at 9:00 AM (GMT+8), members of the public and the education community are invited to cast their votes for the most innovative and impactful educational initiatives in the Greater Bay Area.

The GBA School Awards® serves as the premier platform for recognizing educational innovation. This year’s competition saw an overwhelming response, with over 130 submissions from nearly 60 schools and organizations across the region.

The 2026 Public Choice Award Finalists are:

- EdTech Solution Award: Otus

- Experiential Learning Program: International College Hong Kong Kindergarten and Primary

- Experiential Learning Provider: Camp Beaumont Asia

- Innovative Marketing: Hong Kong International School

- Service Learning: Hong Kong International School

- STEAM Award: American International School

- STEAM Award: Stamford American School Hong Kong

- Strategic Plan Award: International School of Nanshan Shenzhen

- Strategic Plan Award: Kellett School, The British International School in Hong Kong

- Student Leadership: American International School Hong Kong

How to Vote

The voting period runs from January 26, 2026, to February 6, 2026, at 11:59 PM (GMT+8). The voting process is entirely anonymous. Voters are encouraged to review the finalists (on this voting page) and rate the entries on a scale of 1 to 10.

To thank participants for their time, those who complete the voting form will receive an exclusive gift bundle from our partners, including:

- Bookazine Online Store Coupon – save $50 on a minimum purchase of $400

- Family Screentime Checklist from Winning Screentime Author Patrick Green

- “Your Guide to Successful School Admissions” ebook with a coupon code for 10% off the Silver Plan from the Top Schools Team

- School Brand Strategy: A Framework for Clarity and Impact – Ewan McIntosh

The Gala Dinner

Up to three winners of the Public Choice Award will be crowned during the high-profile GBA School Awards® Gala Dinner on March 12, 2026. For more information about the evening and to secure tickets, please visit gbaschoolawards.org/gala-dinner/.

The GBA School Awards® 2026 is made possible through the generous support of our partners: AmCham, TopSchools, Esperanza, CanCham Macau, International Schools Services, Hong Kong International Literary Festival, CanCham PRD, and the GBA Education Association.

GBA School Awards is also held in conjunction with the 17th Edition of 21CLHK Conference - an annual education conference with a theme of: Innovating Education for a Complex World for its 2026 rendition.

GBA refers to the “Greater Bay Area”. This includes: the two Special Administrative Regions of Hong Kong and Macao, and the nine municipalities of Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Zhuhai, Foshan, Huizhou, Dongguan, Zhongshan, Jiangmen, and Zhaoqing in Guangdong Province.

About the Organizer: 21st Century Learning

21st Century Learning (21CL) organizes top-tier conferences and events that align with its mission of "Building Communities of Learners" including: 21st Century Learning Hong Kong Conference, GBA School Awards, ASEAN School Awards, AI & the Future of Education Conference, PHASE (Physical Education, Athletics, Health & Wellness), OFFSEAS (Outdoor Education), Lead to Succeed (Education Leadership) and the International School Marketing & Admissions Conference (ISMAC).

Led by educators with deep experience in Education Leadership, Professional Learning, EdTech and Progressive Pedagogy. 21CL also offers consultancy and professional learning services for schools.

Highlights from the inaugural event!

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.