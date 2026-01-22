District1795 Launches as the MENA Region’s First Digital Learning Platform for Arts, Culture, and the Creative Economy

Kawthar Bin Sulayem, Founder and Patron of District1795

Abu Dhabi-based platform connects creative learning with global audiences

ABU DHABI, ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, January 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- District1795.com has officially launched as the MENA region’s first digital learning platform dedicated entirely to arts, culture, and the creative economy. Founded in Abu Dhabi and built for a global audience, the platform introduces a new model for how creative knowledge is taught, preserved, and shared. It places artists, curators, and cultural professionals at the centre of digital education, cultural storytelling, and economic participation.Independently established and woman-founded, District1795 launches at a pivotal moment for the United Arab Emirates, as the country accelerates its national strategies across culture, creative industries, technology, and artificial intelligence. Anchored in Abu Dhabi’s rapidly evolving cultural ecosystem, the platform reflects the UAE’s commitment to positioning culture, innovation, and creative talent as drivers of long-term economic and cultural development, and aligns with the UAE’s National Strategy for Cultural and Creative Industries, which aims to grow the sector, attract global creative talent, and expand access to sustainable cultural and creative careers.The platform offers expert-led classes across more than 16 creative disciplines, spanning visual and performing arts, design, architecture, heritage practice, cultural diplomacy, creative entrepreneurship, and emerging fields such as artificial intelligence. Content is curated and delivered in Arabic and English, and includes on-demand classes, tools, original cultural programming, podcasts, and community-based learning experiences.Kawthar Bin Sulayem, Founder and Patron of District1795, said: “District1795 was created to make art, culture, and creativity in our region visible, accessible, and sustainable. For too long, cultural knowledge has remained fragmented, often confined within institutions or inaccessible to those who need it most. This platform reimagines how creative knowledge is shared by placing artists and cultural professionals in direct conversation with a global audience, on their own terms.”She added: “Abu Dhabi is emerging as a global centre for arts, culture, and future industries. District1795 extends that momentum into the digital future, where education, technology, and community intersect. This is not simply a platform. It is cultural infrastructure and a full ecosystem designed to support creative identity, economic opportunity, and long-term impact.”Beyond learning, District1795 is designed as an integrated ecosystem that supports the full lifecycle of creative practice, from education and community to visibility and economic opportunity. Gather1795 connects members through a purpose-built digital community for collaboration and professional exchange, while DistrictShowcase enables artists and curators to present immersive virtual exhibitions that extend creative work beyond physical institutions. DistrictBoutique offers a curated marketplace for limited-edition and cultural products, and the platform’s Inside Arts and Culture podcast preserves the voices and narratives of regional creatives, contributing to a growing digital cultural record.District1795 operates on a subscription-based model that prioritises access, fairness, and sustainability. Contributors benefit from equitable revenue sharing, performance insights, and long-term partnership opportunities, while members gain flexible access to high-quality cultural education and programming.The platform’s first phase focuses on amplifying regional voices while engaging with international creative discourse. This positions District1795 as a bridge between local cultural knowledge and global creative exchange.District1795.com is now live and open to artists, educators, institutions, and cultural stakeholders seeking to shape the future of arts and culture education.For more information, visit www.district1795.com ENDSAbout District1795District1795.com is the MENA region’s first digital learning platform dedicated exclusively to arts and culture. Founded in Abu Dhabi by Emirati entrepreneur Kawthar Bin Sulayem, the platform delivers bilingual, expert-led learning experiences across creative disciplines while fostering global cultural exchange and sustainable creative careers. Positioned at the intersection of innovation and tradition, District1795 serves as an independent digital cultural infrastructure for creators, curators, and communities shaping the future of the creative economy.For media enquiries, please contact:Altayib Gadoora+971 54 421 5703altayib@kbsstrategies.comAya Al Sharif+971 50 268 4742aya@kbsstrategies.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.