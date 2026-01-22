U.S. Border Patrol tests first-of-its kind vehicle barrier system at Sierra Blanca checkpoint

SIERRA BLANCA, Texas — The U.S. Border Patrol’s Big Bend Sector unveiled a first-of-its-kind advanced vehicle barrier system today at the Sierra Blanca immigration checkpoint, a critical enforcement location along Interstate 10.

The GRAB 350 is a new semi-autonomous vehicle barrier system designed by Global GRAB Technologies to enhance public safety, strengthen border security and deter dangerous attempts to evade inspection.

The new system, installed at the permanent immigration checkpoint in Hudspeth County approximately 90 miles east of El Paso, is the first of its kind deployed at any of the 45 permanent U.S. Border Patrol checkpoints nationwide. It is intended to deter and effectively stop vehicles attempting to flee at high speeds before they can enter one of the nation’s busiest highway corridors.

“Interstate 10 is a major artery connecting communities across the country. When someone attempts to bypass an immigration checkpoint, they are putting innocent motorists and our agents at serious risk,” said Big Bend Sector Chief Patrol Agent Lloyd Easterling. “This system allows us to stop and contain those threats in a controlled environment, before they become dangerous pursuits on public roadways.”

The advanced active vehicle barrier solution uses a layered approach that combines an energy absorbing ground-retractable barrier with an in-ground tire-shredding system that are both U.S. Department of Homeland Security SAFETY Act Certified. Together, the components allow U.S. Border Patrol agents to rapidly disable fleeing vehicles within the checkpoint perimeter.

The system, which is American Society for Testing and Materials crash-certified, is designed to stop extremely large vehicles traveling at high rates of speed, and has successfully stopped real-world threats traveling over 50 miles an hour. It can be deployed remotely by trained agents from a protected position and includes vehicle-detection sensors to reduce the risk of accidental activation.

From a public safety perspective, the technology is designed to reduce the likelihood of high-speed chases, collisions, injuries and loss of life. From an agent safety standpoint, it increases distance and control during enforcement actions and minimizes the need for close-contact vehicle interventions.

“This is not a pilot or a concept — it is a fully operational enforcement capability,” Easterling said. “We will use every appropriate tool available to protect the American public and our agents as we unapologetically enforce the law.”

The Sierra Blanca immigration checkpoint is one of four permanent checkpoints in the Big Bend Sector. It processes thousands of vehicles daily traveling through the southern United States. The strategic location in a mountain pass along Interstate 10 plays a vital role in detecting illegal activity and preventing illegal aliens and narcotics from reaching major population centers.

U.S. Border Patrol officials emphasized that the system is less-than-lethal and will be used only by trained and certified agents when necessary to support safe and effective checkpoint operations.