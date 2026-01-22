Mongolia’s Orkhon Valley among CNN’s ‘Best places to visit in 2026’

Mongolia's stunning landscapes are beyond impressive (c) Explorer.Company Mongolia's 4x4 self-drive tours offer amazing views (c) Explorer.Company Mongolia tour through impressive landscapes (c) Explorer.Company Mongolia tours lead to stunning accomodations in fascinating landscapes (c) Explorer.Company Mongolian camels are iconic (c) Explorer.Company

Discover Mongolia’s extraordinary landscapes on Explorer.Company’s curated self-drive tours

ULAANBAATAR, MONGOLIA, January 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- When CNN releases its Best Places to Visit, the list is more than inspiration - it is a declaration of the world’s most extraordinary destinations. This year, the spotlight falls on a place that seems untouched by time: the Orkhon Valley of Mongolia. “Here, far from the markers of civilization such as traffic and reliable internet access, it feels like one of the rare places on earth where you can actually get away from it all,” CNN writes.The Orkhon Valley is nothing less than the spiritual heart of Mongolia - a vast, open cradle of nomadic civilization. Endless horizons stretch across lush grazing lands where wild horses roam freely, and where nomads have gathered for centuries to ride, compete, and preserve traditions older than written history. To experience this land is to understand Mongolia itself - and there is no better way to do so than on a transformative Mongolia tour , crossing the country’s immense distances by road. With meticulously designed routes by Explorer.Company, travelers can reach the Orkhon Valley on journeys of varying lengths, whether through a guided expedition or a self-drive adventure with premium Mongolia car rental options that invite travelers to truly drive in Mongolia.The South, Seen Through a Filmmaker’s LensDocumentary filmmaker Emad Rashidi has traveled the world, yet it was Mongolia that claimed his imagination. For Explorer.Company, he created the iconic South Mongolia Gobi Tour - a route where every mile feels cinematic. On the 22-day expedition, the journey unfolds into the Orkhon Valley itself. Travelers drive along raw, untamed tracks that follow the restless Orkhon River, carving through a landscape of rising mountains and widening valleys.Ancient lava fields - silent witnesses to volcanic eras long past - give way to a dramatic canyon, where Mongolia’s highest waterfall crashes down sheer cliffs in a display of elemental power. When engines fall silent at day’s end, adventure continues on horseback, riding along the riverbanks where legends were born. The South Mongolia Gobi Tour is available in 9-, 13-, and 22-day itineraries and can be booked at: https://explorer.company/tour/gobi-tour/ Northward into the wildThose drawn north are rewarded with a different kind of awe. Designed by Mongolian photographer Khasar Sandag, on North Mongolia Khusvgul Loop travelers encounter nomads, reindeer herders, crystal-clear lakes, rolling dunes, and the deep green silence of taiga forests. Designed with a photographer’s precision, the route celebrates symmetry, light, and bold natural color. Here too, the Orkhon Valley emerges as a defining highlight - a moment where landscape and history collide.Offered in 12-, 16-, and 22-day versions, this northern expedition reveals the country’s stark beauty in every season and is especially compelling as a Mongolia winter tour, when frozen rivers and snowbound plains transform the land into something almost mythic. It is a powerful invitation to travel to Mongolia at its most raw and authentic. More details at: https://explorer.company/tour/north-mongolia-taiga-loop/ Five-star 4x4, edge-of-the-world freedomAcross deserts, valleys, forests, and frozen steppe, Explorer.Company delivers uncompromising adventure with refined execution. Aboard the luxuriously equipped 4x4 TOYOTA Land Cruiser 78 Troopy, guests glide effortlessly across the impressive terrain. Built for long-distance adventures, the vehicle features dual diesel tanks, seating for four, a heated aluminum rooftop tent, and much more. The tour features a blend of hand-picked lodges, ger camps, and wilderness stays, combining rugged exploration with comfort. All accommodations blend seamlessly with Mongolian culture while offering an authentically luxurious experience. In addition to the Shangri-La Ulaanbaatar – a true gem overlooking the capital – travelers stay at the unique lodges, which offer spectacular views of the vast landscape, gently interrupted by softly flowing rivers and winter wonderlands. Guided by local experts, the route includes cultural visits, photography opportunities, and immersive encounters curated by Khasar Sandag.Year-Round Curated JourneysThroughout the year, Explorer.Company offers curated trips — in summer, they lead to every corner of the country, each more diverse than the next. What unites them is the vastness, tranquility, and beauty of a land that leaves a lasting impression. The most popular summer routes will be included in the 2026 program once again — while new, yet undiscovered paths are continuously being added.Full itineraries are available at www.explorer.company.High-resultion images for media use can be downloaded here: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1y4AQUJ9OKvc8v7H9TwiLGbYV6_OHlwsT?usp=sharing . (c) Explorer.Company 2026About Explorer.Company MongoliaExplorer.Company offers private, fully organized self-drive tours across Mongolia, combining the spirit of freedom with expert logistical support. Each route is pre-mapped with navigation apps, wilderness camp spots, and cultural meeting points. Travelers drive independently while a remote support team provides 24/7 monitoring and assistance via AVIS roadside service.The company’s customized Toyota Land Cruiser 78 2.8L turbo-diesel fleet ensures a safe and comfortable off-road experience – from the Gobi Desert to the Altai Mountains. Whether travelers seek solitude on the steppe or encounters with nomads in the taiga, Explorer.Company delivers adventure, authenticity, and reliability across one of the world’s most unspoiled destinations. Want a driver or support crew car with a guide and chef? Just let us know.

Explorer.Company is the perfect partner for 4x4 Mongolia offroad tours

