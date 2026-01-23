Bubbl Introduces Their Social Travel Platform during the Sundance Film Festival

PARK CITY , UTAH , UNITED STATES, January 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- During the Sundance Film Festival, as Park City fills with filmmakers, founders, creatives, and dealmakers, Bubbl is introducing a new approach to shared travel experiences.Launching in beta during Sundance, Bubbl is soft-launching in Park City and Deer Valley with a focus on community-driven travel. Designed for people who like to travel socially, the platform brings aligned travelers together to share homes and participate in hotel-based communities, positioning festival and event housing as shared environments rather than standalone accommodations.At its core, Bubbl functions as both a concept and a platform. A “Bubbl” refers to a real-world community that forms when individuals with shared interests stay together at the same time and for a common purpose. The platform is designed to facilitate intentional travel that encourages interaction and connection among participants.Sundance has long been associated with proximity and informal exchanges, with conversations often happening outside of official programming. However, contemporary festival travel frequently forces attendees to spend more to stay isolated and alone. Bubbl aims to address this by creating shared living spaces intended to support spontaneous interaction without requiring formal scheduling.Each Bubbl operates with its own structure. Participants may coordinate plans through shared chats, schedules, and bulletin boards, allowing for flexible planning throughout the day. These shared tools are designed to support pre-event introductions, coordination, clarity, and foster a sense of belonging, during the festival.“We’re building a business to drive community by creating more social and meaningful shared stays,” said Hayley Melidonis, Founder and CEO of Bubbl. “The goal is not exclusivity, but to create environments where like-minded people can form their own micro-communities by staying together. Sundance provides a great setting forto test that model.”Bubbl was conceived during the COVID-19 pandemic, when its Ffounder was operating shared ski houses in Lake Tahoe. The experience highlighted the importance of in-person interaction for building relationships. While technology enabled remote connection during that period, Bubbl was developed to help participants connect before arrival, build authentic, meaningful relationships by staying together for days not hours, and remain coordinated during their stay. The founder’s personal experience with shared housing informed the platform’s development, so did meeting her husband in a summer share, at that point, she knew there was something missing in today’s travel market.The platform is designed to grow through designated Leaders, who might be community organizers, event creators, or natural ‘connectors’ who help shape each Bubbl. For homeowners, Bubbl incorporates identity verification measures for participants sharing accommodations. Additional platform trust and safety features include user profiles, screener questionnaires, ratings, and integrated payments.Insights from this launch will be used to inform the future development of Bubbl’s AI-powered platform and mobile application as it expands to additional cities and events.About BubblBubbl is a community-driven travel platform focused on shared stays and social travel experiences. The company brings together travelers with aligned interests to participate in group-based accommodations and events. Bubbl is headquartered in San Francisco.

