The JUCE Audio Software Framework Launches Marketplace and Free Plug-In Development Course at the 2026 NAMM Show

ANAHEIM, CA, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The team at JUCE is excited to announce its presence at the 2026 NAMM Show in Anaheim, California. JUCE will be exhibiting throughout the show and invites attendees to visit Booth #15700 to connect with the team, explore the latest developments, and learn more about the future of audio software development.Coinciding with NAMM 2026, JUCE is pleased to launch two major new initiatives designed to empower and grow the global audio developer community: the JUCE Marketplace and the JUCE Audio Plug-in Development Course The JUCE Marketplace is now live, offering a centralized hub for community-created JUCE resources, tools, templates, modules, and educational assets built specifically for audio creators and developers. Whether you’re rapidly prototyping plug-ins, exploring new workflows, or looking for production-ready components, the Marketplace brings everything together in one place.Developers can explore both free and paid offerings, share and sell their own projects, and connect with a growing ecosystem that is shaping modern audio software development. Visit the JUCE Marketplace at: https://marketplace.juce.com JUCE is also launching a free JUCE Audio Plug-in Development Course, a comprehensive, hands-on learning path designed for beginners and experienced developers alike. From setting up your first JUCE project to implementing real-world DSP and UI workflows, the course provides practical guidance for building professional-quality audio plug-ins.“We created the JUCE Audio Plug-in Development Course to lower the barrier to entry for audio software development, while also providing a structured, real-world curriculum that educators and institutions can confidently teach from,” said Tom Poole, Director of JUCE. “Whether you’re an independent developer learning on your own, or an educator compiling an audio software development program, this course is designed to support modern audio software development education by teaching practical, production-ready skills.”With no cost and no barriers to entry, the course empowers developers to learn at their own pace while tapping into the JUCE community and ecosystem. Enroll today: https://juce.com/learn/course/ JUCE 2026 NAMM Show Meet-upJUCE + Audio Developer Conference (ADC) Community MeetupAnaheim Marriott — nFuse BarFriday, January 23, 20265:00 PMJoin members of the JUCE and ADC teams for an informal gathering starting at 5:00 PM. Connect with fellow developers, share ideas, and unwind after the show — just look for the JUCE t-shirts.To stay up to date with the latest JUCE announcements, community events, and platform updates, sign up for the JUCE Newsletter. Subscribers are the first to hear about new features, upcoming initiatives, and opportunities to influence the future of JUCE through feature development surveys. Subscribe at: https://juce.com/newsletter

