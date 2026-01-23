Understanding the Role of the Command Air® Aftercooler in Dry Ice Blasting Systems
DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nu-Ice Dry Ice Blasting is a U.S.-based manufacturer of industrial dry ice blasting equipment designed for non-abrasive surface cleaning. The Commando® 55 Dry Ice Blaster is part of the company’s industrial equipment lineup and is engineered for controlled delivery of dry ice pellets using compressed air. Among the recognized dry ice blasting benefits are dry operation, reduced secondary waste, and surface-safe cleaning. As with other Nu-Ice systems, the Commando® 55 operates without water, chemicals, or abrasive media while supporting precision cleaning in industrial environments.
Nu-Ice Blasting
Dry ice blasting systems such as the Commando® 55 use compressed air to accelerate solid CO₂ pellets toward a surface to remove contaminants without abrasion or moisture. The system relies on external compressed air supply and operator-adjusted settings to manage airflow and pellet delivery. Intended users include industrial facilities, maintenance teams, and restoration professionals performing surface cleaning tasks. Operation is fully manual, with all setup, adjustments, and blasting activity controlled directly by the operator rather than automated system logic.
The Commando® 55 incorporates adjustable blast pressure, controlled pellet feed mechanisms, and engineered hoses and nozzles to support consistent material delivery. These components allow operators to regulate pellet flow, air pressure, and blast coverage based on surface conditions and cleaning requirements. The system is designed to provide repeatable operation through mechanical control rather than automated process management, supporting surface-safe cleaning across a range of industrial applications.
Within a Commando® 55 dry ice blasting setup, supporting components such as air conditioning and filtration accessories help maintain stable operating conditions during dry ice cleaning tasks. By conditioning compressed air before it enters the blasting unit, these system elements support consistent pellet flow and reduce moisture-related interruptions. This configuration allows operators to perform in-place cleaning and may reduce the need for partial equipment disassembly, supporting clearer process control during routine industrial cleaning workflows.
The Commando® 55 is used across a range of industrial and restoration environments where non-abrasive cleaning is required. Typical applications include cleaning manufacturing equipment, maintaining food and beverage facilities, servicing automotive and aerospace components, and addressing buildup on electrical systems. The system is also applied in fire and smoke restoration for residue removal from affected surfaces. These examples reflect common use environments rather than specific performance outcomes.
The Commando® 55 operates as a manually controlled dry ice blasting system and does not perform autonomous functions. It does not make real-time decisions, adjust parameters independently, execute maintenance actions, or provide system monitoring or management. All blasting activities, adjustments, and shutdown procedures are performed by trained operators following established safety and operational guidelines. The system is intended to support surface cleaning tasks, including dry ice blasting automotive applications, rather than replace maintenance planning, inspection processes, or facility management systems.
Nu-Ice designs and manufactures the Commando® 55 in the United States and operates as a veteran-owned company. Engineering, fabrication, assembly, and testing are conducted internally, supporting consistency across blasting units and compatible dry ice machine add-ons. This production model allows system components—including hoses, nozzles, and airflow accessories—to be developed alongside the core blasting platform, with an emphasis on mechanical reliability and repeatable assembly standards.
Nu-Ice continues to focus on the development of industrial dry ice blasting equipment such as the Commando® 55, emphasizing controlled material delivery and mechanical consistency. Ongoing engineering efforts are directed toward component refinement, durability, and compatibility with standard compressed air infrastructure. Looking ahead, the company’s direction includes continued equipment development and broader application of dry ice blasting systems across industrial maintenance, manufacturing, and restoration settings where dry, non-abrasive cleaning processes are required.
