Insight Eye Market Research L.L.C. Expands into Saudi Arabia with New Office in Riyadh

Research should do more than present facts—it should provide clarity, guide decisions, and turn complex data into actionable insights.” — Shagufta Yasmin

RIYADH, RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, January 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Insight Eye Market Research L.L.C . has opened a new office in Riyadh to grow its business in Saudi Arabia. This is a big step toward making the company more visible in the Middle East. Insight Eye, with its KSA entity , wants to help brands in the Kingdom make clear, data-driven decisions through this office.A New Office in RiyadhInsight Eye has opened its new office on Al Olaya Road in Riyadh. This gives the company a local place to work closely with clients in Saudi Arabia. The team shared that the office is modern, bright, and easy to work in. It has enough space for teamwork and quiet meetings, which makes it comfortable for both staff and visitors.A spokesperson said, “Being in Riyadh helps us understand the market better. We can meet clients in person, hear their problems, and support them with insights that match what is happening in real life.”The company believes that the new office will make research work smoother and communication faster.Introducing Insight Eye Arabia Data Consulting ServicesAs part of the expansion, Insight Eye introduced its Saudi identity called Insight Eye Arabia Data Consulting Services. This is the official KSA entity of Insight Eye Market Research L.L.C. This name shows the growth of Insight Eye Market Research LLC from the UAE into Saudi Arabia and reflects the company’s long-term commitment to the region.The team stated that this identity will enable clients in Saudi Arabia to connect more easily with the company. They will continue to receive the same careful research, clear insights, and strong expertise that Insight Eye already provides.Insight Eye hopes that this step will support organizations that want honest, simple, and easy-to-understand insights for their business decisions.Supporting Saudi Brands with Clear InsightsToday, many organizations need a better understanding of customers, markets, and business trends. Insight Eye’s expansion into Riyadh aims to support this need. By having a local office, the company can respond to clients faster, manage research more smoothly, and collect local insights with greater accuracy.The team shared that their goal is to make research simple for everyone, even for people who are new to data. They want businesses to feel confident when they read reports and feel free to ask questions at any stage. The company believes that being in Saudi Arabia will help build long-lasting relationships with local brands and support them as the market continues to grow.As part of its Saudi operations, Insight Eye shared that Nafisa Dablouk will serve as the Research Project Manager for Insight Eye Arabia Data Consulting Services, supporting research projects and client engagement in the Kingdom.About Insight EyeInsight Eye Market Research LLC is an independent market research and data consulting agency founded in 2021 in the United Arab Emirates. The leadership team has more than 17 years of experience and has completed over 1,000 research projects across the Middle East for well-known brands and government organizations. Insight Eye focuses on helping companies understand consumer behavior and market conditions so they can make better decisions.Contact InformationSharjah, UAE:Sharjah Media City, P.O Box 515000, Sharjah, UAEDubai, UAE:The Meydan Hotel, Grandstand, 6th Floor,Meydan Road, Nad Al Sheba, Dubai, U.A.ERiyadh, Saudi Arabia:Al Olaya Street, Riyadh, KSAUSA:Virginia, USAPhone: +971 50 469 9065Website: www.insight-eye.org Email: shagufta.yasmin@insight-eye.org | contact@insight-eye.org

