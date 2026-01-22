Councilmembers Jawando and Mink Introduce Bills to Restrict ICE Access to County Buildings and Parking Lots and Ban Face Coverings for Law Enforcement

MARYLAND, January 22 - For Immediate Release: Wednesday, January 21, 2026

From the Offices of Councilmembers Will Jawando and Kristin Mink

On Tuesday, Jan. 20, Montgomery County Councilmembers Will Jawando (At-Large) and Kristin Mink (District 5) each introduced a bill responding to ICE activity in the community and hosted a joint press conference alongside community members and cosponsors of the bills.

The County Values Act, Bill 3-26, led by Councilmember Mink, would mandate all County facilities to require a judicial warrant to allow ICE entry to any areas not open to the general public, post clear signage barring ICE from those areas and provide staff training. It also prohibits any immigration enforcement activities in County parking lots, garages, and vacant lots; requires County staff to report such activities and restrict access to such areas where appropriate; and mandates that the County post a signage template for optional use by private businesses. The County Values Act is cosponsored by Councilmembers Kate Stewart (District 4), Jawando, Shebra Evans (At-Large), Andrew Friedson (District 1), Laurie-Anne Sayles (At-Large), Evan Glass (At-Large), and Marilyn Balcombe (District 2).

The Unmask ICE Act, Bill 5-26, led by Councilmember Jawando, would prohibit masking by all law enforcement operating in Montgomery County – including ICE – with exceptions for public health and key operational needs. The bill is cosponsored by Councilmembers Mink, Evans, Stewart, Sayles and Glass.

Following bill introductions during the morning session, Councilmembers Jawando and Mink held a press conference with bill cosponsors, community members who have been impacted by ICE, and community organizations.

Councilmember Jawando stated, “Throughout history, masks have been used in American law enforcement to shield the wearer from accountability, and used for terror, impunity, and anonymity for violence. We are seeing that play out again before our eyes, and we cannot accept that as our new reality. As our local law enforcement recognizes, safety requires trust, and trust requires transparency. Our community is calling on us to do more, and we must listen, work together, and move forward with courage to protect our community.”

Councilmember Mink described agents refusing to answer her as they detained a teenager in Hillandale who was asking them to look at identification papers he had in his pocket. She explained: “The County Values Act is about ensuring we are making it as difficult as possible for ICE to access and operate on County property. We cannot make ICE agents operate lawfully, but what we can do is employ the strongest possible protocols at every facility the County owns or operates, fully train our staff to respond to emergencies, and even block off vacant parking lots ICE tries to use.”

“We must do all we can to support our communities, especially our immigrant communities, and stand by our Montgomery County values,” Councilmember Stewart said. “As federal agents invade our neighborhoods kidnapping people off our streets, it is necessary for us to take action. The actions of the federal administration are to purposefully harm and tear down communities. We are standing united to lift up and protect our community and remind everyone that Montgomery County will not back down.”

Orchid Dargahi, a teacher at Newport Mill Middle School, described the pain of having her own family member taken by ICE, and the trauma she is seeing playing out in school. “Before I can do anything else in my classroom, I need to make sure my students feel safe. But I field questions like, ‘Can ICE just come into school?’ before teaching kids how to write an essay for or against zoos,” Dargahi said.

Jariane Martinez Mapp, a 16-year-old Montgomery County Public Schools student and a member of the youth advocacy group Students For Asylum and Immigration Reform (Students F.A.I.R.), said: “When ICE operates without transparency and hides beneath masks to avoid accountability, it undermines our communities' trust in law enforcement. Families and students become afraid to leave their homes, go to work, or go to school, which is reflected by the sheer amount of absences that our schools are currently facing. Instead of feeling protected, our students feel targeted.”

After describing a 19-year-old raising his younger siblings after both parents were taken by ICE, Gaby Rivera with the Montgomery County Immigrant Rights Collective (MoCo IRC) spoke directly to lawmakers, referring to the County Values Act, Unmask ICE Act, and the previously introduced Trust Act: “I urge you to please pass all three bills because, together, these bills send a clear message: Montgomery County will not be complicit in fear, intimidation or abuse.”

Nicole Rios, speaking on behalf of the Montgomery County Women's Democratic Club and Latino Democratic Club, said, “Our safety is collective. When people are afraid to report crimes, go to work, seek medical care, or walk their children to school, all of us are less safe.”

“Our immigrant community continues to be under attack. It is imperative that we codify our policies to safeguard every member of our community and ensure they feel secure in accessing county resources and services,” Councilmember Evans said. “Both the County Values Act and the Unmask ICE Act strengthen community trust. Together, these measures underscore our resolve to make Montgomery County a place where all residents feel safe.”

“I thank Councilmembers Mink and Jawando for their leadership and deeply appreciate the steadfast support of community leaders, residents, and co-sponsors for these critical bills,” Councilmember Sayles said. “As local policymakers, we must protect our residents’ rights, ensure safe public facilities, and rebuild trust between communities and law enforcement. The Trust Act, Values Act, and Unmask ICE Act are vital steps to protect our residents and guarantee access to essential services without fear. As the daughter of Jamaican immigrants, I find this mission deeply personal, and I proudly stand with my colleagues to uphold our shared values and commitment to keeping our County a safe and welcoming community for everyone."

“Our residents are living in fear. Neighbors are being disappeared from our communities. Silence is not an option,” Councilmember Glass said. “We have a responsibility to use every tool available to ensure that all residents feel safe, protected and welcome in Montgomery County.”

# # #