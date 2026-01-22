Submit Release
Public Hearing for Date Change of Agriculture Fairs 2026 - 2029

MAINE, January 29 - Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry

Date: January 29, 2026

Start Time: 10:00 AM

Location: 90 Blossom Lane in Augusta (Deering Building, room TBD) OR Microsoft Teams

Meeting description/purpose:

The Department will accept public comments after the hearing until noon on February 9, 2026.

Related documents (if any):
Public Hearing Notice (PDF)

For further information, contact:

Name: Kayla Jones

Phone: (207) 287-3491

