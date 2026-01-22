Public Hearing for Date Change of Agriculture Fairs 2026 - 2029
MAINE, January 29 - Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry
Date: January 29, 2026
Start Time: 10:00 AM
Location: 90 Blossom Lane in Augusta (Deering Building, room TBD) OR Microsoft Teams
Meeting description/purpose:
The Department will accept public comments after the hearing until noon on February 9, 2026.
Related documents (if any):
For further information, contact:
Name: Kayla Jones
Phone: (207) 287-3491
