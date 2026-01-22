PrivateCharterX Launches ChatGPT-Style AI for Budget and luxury-Based Travel Bookings

privatecharterx Logo

Miami fintech introduces ChatGPT-style conversational AI enabling travelers to plan and book custom trips based on budget through natural chat interface

We've built a conversational AI that works like ChatGPT but actually books your entire trip. Whether you have $500 or $50,000 to spend, everything is planned and bookable within one conversation.” — Lorenzo Vanza, Founder and CEO of PrivateCharterX

NEW YORK, FL, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Miami, FL – January 6, 2026 – PrivateCharterX, a Miami-based travel fintech company, today announced the launch of Sphera AI v1.0, a ChatGPT-style conversational AI travel agent that enables travelers to plan and book complete custom trips based on their budget through natural chat interaction with integrated cryptocurrency payments and rewards."We've built a conversational AI that works like ChatGPT but actually books your entire trip," said Lorenzo Vanza, Founder and CEO of PrivateCharterX. "Users simply chat about their budget and travel preferences, and Sphera AI builds a complete custom itinerary—whether you have $500 or $50,000 to spend. Everything is planned and bookable within one conversation."The platform operates as a conversational travel fintech combining artificial intelligence with real booking capabilities. Users interact with Sphera AI exactly like ChatGPT, describing their needs in natural language such as "Plan me a 5-day trip to Italy for $3,000" or "I need flights to Tokyo with adventure activities for under $2,000."Sphera AI instantly analyzes the budget, searches commercial flights, coordinates adventure packages, arranges ground transport, and presents a complete custom itinerary. Users can modify any element through conversation before booking. For private aviation requests, the PrivateCharterX team reviews each inquiry against safety standards before presenting verified quotes in the user's dashboard, typically within 30 minutes.What differentiates PrivateCharterX is its ability to build complete custom trips for any budget level. Whether planning an economy weekend getaway or a luxury multi-destination journey, Sphera AI optimizes every component to match the specified budget.The platform serves travelers across the entire spending spectrum. Budget-conscious users discover commercial flight deals and affordable adventure packages. Premium travelers can find empty leg private jets at up to 75% off through chat, luxury yacht charters, and curated experiences—all through the same conversational interface."The travel industry has been stuck with fragmented booking systems for decades," Vanza explained. "Whether someone is planning a $500 weekend trip or a $50,000 luxury experience, they shouldn't need to juggle ten different platforms. Sphera AI solves that by bringing everything into one natural conversation."PrivateCharterX operates as a travel fintech with seamless cryptocurrency integration. The platform accepts over 70 digital currencies through CoinGate integration, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, USDC and major stablecoins, alongside traditional payment methods. The integrated reward system incentivizes bookings across all budget levels.PrivateCharterX is developing a travel-focused debit card in partnership with banking institutions in the United States and Singapore, offering jurisdiction-specific solutions for global travelers. The card will integrate with the platform's existing rewards program. Additional details will be announced in 2026.Sphera AI accesses a complete travel ecosystem through one conversational platform. The AI travel agent provides recommendations and books commercial flights, private jets, adventure experiences through verified tour operators worldwide, ground transportation via partners like Transfer Baltici, yacht charters, restaurant reservations, and curated products including premium wines and gourmet delicacies.Users can discover empty leg opportunities through chat, providing budget-conscious access to private aviation. Empty legs occur when private jets reposition without passengers, offering savings up to 75 percent compared to standard rates.Sphera AI integrates full e-commerce functionality within conversations. Users add wines, gourmet products, spa services and adventure packages directly during booking. All purchases contribute to rewards and process through one unified checkout.The global travel market has seen limited innovation in conversational booking and budget-based planning. PrivateCharterX addresses this gap by applying ChatGPT-style conversational AI, cryptocurrency payments, and intelligent budget optimization to comprehensive travel planning.The company operates from Miami and is pursuing seed capital to expand AI capabilities, banking partnerships, and product offerings. The platform serves routes across North America, Europe, Asia, Africa and Middle East.For more information, visit privatecharterx.com or chat directly with Sphera AI.PrivateCharterX is a Miami-based travel fintech company pioneering ChatGPT-style conversational AI for budget-based travel planning . Founded in 2023, the platform enables travelers to plan and book complete custom trips through Sphera AI with integrated cryptocurrency payments and rewards.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.