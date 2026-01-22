Traffic Alert- I 89 NB 52.4 (Just south of Exit 8)
Interstate 89 NB in the area of mm 52.4, just south of Exit 8, is going to be blocked for a period of time while crews work to remove a jack-knifed Tractor Trailer Unit.
There are no known ETAs yet as crews head to work to clear the scene. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.
