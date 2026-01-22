ASEA Introduces ASEA One: A First-of-its-Kind Compensation Plan Designed for Modern Network Marketing

ASEA One is a first-of-its-kind compensation plan designed to power the future of network marketing and create a clearer, more attainable path for distributors at every stage.

New model blends simplicity, predictability, and early earnings momentum for modern entrepreneurs

Network marketing is a legacy industry trying to find its place in a modern-day, word-of-mouth sharing environment. In order to evolve, we have to innovate, adapt, and redefine.” — Jarom Webb, Vice Chairman, founding executive and CEO of ASEA

PLEASANT GROVE, UT, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ASEA , the global leader in redox-based wellness innovation and entrepreneurial opportunity, has announced the launch of ASEA One , a first-of-its-kind compensation plan designed to power the future of network marketing and create a clearer, more attainable path for its distributors at every stage. In conjunction with the launch, ASEA has formally adopted the title Brand Partner for associates, reinforcing a deeper commitment to collaboration and shared accountability between corporate leadership and the field.Rolling out January 24, 2026, across all 35 ASEA-supported markets, ASEA One is supported by new onboarding, training, and digital tools to help Brand Partners engage confidently from day one.The launch marks a strategic shift in how entrepreneurial opportunity is structured by bringing together modern incentive design, leadership development and integrated field support to better align rewards with real business-building behaviors.As network marketing has evolved, many legacy compensation models have struggled to keep pace, often favoring structural advantage over skill, creating income volatility, or overwhelming new business builders with complexity. ASEA One was intentionally built to address those challenges while preserving long-term earning potential.What makes ASEA One differentASEA One combines multiple compensation approaches, early-stage earning acceleration and an embedded success framework into a single platform. This is an uncommon move in an industry known for rigid, legacy models. The design emphasizes predictability and skill development over structural advantage. It positions ASEA as one of the few companies actively reinventing how network-based entrepreneurship can work at scale.A cultural shift, looking towards the future"This is about true partnership," said Tai Tolman , Chief Revenue Officer at ASEA. "When the company and the field understand each other's roles and work together intentionally, it creates momentum that benefits everyone."The new platform represents the culmination of years of strategic planning and investment, as well as the foundation for the next generation of ASEA.***ABOUT ASEAASEA, a global leader in redox technology, is pioneering cellular health products through a principles-based, direct-selling business model. ASEA offers first-to-market revolutionary redox signaling molecule products, helping your cells work together as they're meant to do. Our redox technology supports the body's natural cellular renewal and communication and signals the regulation of genetic pathways. ASEA redox products power the potential of your cells, body, and life to help you feel your best.* Founded in 2010, ASEA currently operates in 34 international markets. For more information about ASEAproducts or the accompanying business opportunity, visit aseaglobal.com. ASEA: We power potential™*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

