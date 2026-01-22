Mirasys Appoints Josh Bilanzich as National Key Accounts Manager to Drive Growth Across Public Sector and Healthcare

Josh Bilanzich - National Key Accounts Manager

Mirasys Welcomes Josh Bilanzich as National Key Accounts Manager, Expanding Strategic Focus in Healthcare and Public Sector Verticals.

Josh brings a rare combination of strategic vision, hands-on leadership, and genuine integrity.” — Carl Raubenheimer

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mirasys , a global leader in open-platform video management software (VMS), today announced the appointment of Josh Bilanzich as National Key Accounts Manager, reinforcing the company’s commitment to accelerating growth and expanding its footprint across key vertical markets.Bilanzich joins Mirasys at a pivotal moment as the company continues its strong growth trajectory and expands its advanced AI suite to meet increasing demand from enterprise, public sector, and healthcare organizations. His primary focus will be driving new account growth, expanding strategic partnerships, and strengthening Mirasys’ presence in high-impact verticals.“Opportunity for growth was the defining factor for me,” said Bilanzich. “Mirasys is clearly on a trajectory for serious expansion over the next five years, particularly with its AI capabilities. What truly set the company apart was the white-glove level of support and the ease of use of the platform—two things customers are actively looking for but rarely find together.”Bilanzich added that experiencing the company culture firsthand solidified his decision to join. “After meeting with Carl and Max, it was immediately clear that this was the right place. The culture, leadership, and vision are all aligned. I see Mirasys taking a leadership role in the AI-driven VMS space in the years ahead, and I’m excited to help drive that forward—especially within the public sector and healthcare markets.”Known for a leadership style rooted in collaboration, Bilanzich emphasizes leading by example and working side-by-side with his team. Trust and integrity serve as the foundation of his professional approach, shaping both internal leadership and external customer relationships.“Josh brings a rare combination of strategic vision, hands-on leadership, and genuine integrity,” said Carl Raubenheimer , CEO of Mirasys. “He understands what customers and partners truly value—simplicity, reliability, and trust. As we continue to scale and expand our AI portfolio, Josh will play a critical role in building new relationships and helping organizations realize the full value of the Mirasys platform.”With Bilanzich’s appointment, Mirasys continues to strengthen its sales leadership team as it builds momentum across global markets, supporting customers with an open, future-proof VMS platform designed for long-term ownership and operational excellence.About MirasysMirasys is a global provider of open-platform video management software, delivering scalable, secure, and easy-to-use solutions for enterprise, public sector, healthcare, and critical infrastructure organizations worldwide. Designed for long-term ownership and flexibility, Mirasys empowers customers to build resilient security ecosystems without ongoing licensing constraints.

Mirasys VMS in Healthcare

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.